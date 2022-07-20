7/20 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Barbed Wire Everywhere Match witch Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JULY 20, 2022

DULUTH, GA AT GAS SOUTH ARENA

AIRED ON TBC

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz, and Excalibur

(1) DARBY ALLIN vs. BRODY KING

Darby Allin hit a running drop kick, then the match was on the outside and Brody King threw Darby into the barricade and then choked him on the ring post. King then slammed Darby twice in the middle of the ring, Darby stopped the third slam, but King hit a back drop on Darby. King seated Darby on the turnbuckle and then chopped him and then slammed him to the apron. Then King spun Darby and threw him into the ring ropes. King then slammed Darby once more into the barricade, and then again. Darby stood up in the ring and hit a forearm, King immediately put Darby down and sent him to the floor once more. [c]

When the show returned, Darby was trying to use the ropes to stand and he rolled to the outside once more. Darby grabbed a rope and tied King’s feet and pulled him out. Darby then did the bottom rope missile dive and took King off his feet. In the ring, Darby hit a coffin splash, King caught the second one and locking in a full nelson. Then Allin was put in the tree of woe and King hit solid chops. King then did a cannonball in the corner but Allin dodged then hit a Code Red for a near fall.

Darby then locked in a submission that King fought out of. While in a choke hold, King cannonball slammed Allin in the corner turnbuckles. Darby tried a stunner on the apron, King then did the same choke hold off the apron and dropped Allin. Darby beat the ten count, and King immediately hit the Gonzo Bomb for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Brody King

(Sage’s Analysis: A really good high level squash match that makes King look like a real dude. I thought Darby would get the win here. But Sting & Darby vs. House of Black may be where that comes in.)

-Post match Sting made the save and had King in the scorpion death drop and then the lights went out. Malaki Black and Sting were looking eye-to-eye as the lights came up. King choked Sting as Black spit the black mist in his face. Miro’s music then hit and he walked out of the heel tunnel and down to the ring, then the segment ended. [c]

-Ricky Starks confronted his opponent for tonights FTW championship.

(2) JON MOXLEY & WHEELER YUTA vs. BEST FRIENDS

Jon Moxley and Trent Beretta started the match with Moxley using a go behind to take Trent to the mat, Moxley then had wrist control and had Trent on the mat once more. Trent countered and each man traded chops, until Trent tried a kick until Moxley hit a dragon screw. Yuta was tagged in and he asked for Chuck Taylor to be tagged in. They started with a collar and elbow tie-up.

Taylor hit a shoulder tackle then the two locked up once more and then went to the mat. As quick as they went down they stood back up until Yuta pushed Chuck on the mat, until Yuta chopped Trent and he entered the battle. Trent and Yuta then landed strikes in the middle of the ring until Yuta hit a head kick, Trent then hit a back drop and then hit forearms in the ropes. The match went to the outside with Trent and Taylor hitting him until Moxley threw a chair to even the odds. [c]

Yuta hit a suplex on Chuck Taylor as the show returned, Daniel Garcia was watching the match backstage. Moxley and Trent then entered, Moxley dropped elbows and then sent Taylor into a table on the outside. Moxley reentered and hit Danielson stomps and then Best Friends teamed up to take out Moxley and Yuta. Best Friends then both hit pile drivers on Yuta for a near fall.

Taylor went to the top, but Yuta hit him off and then Trent hit a running knee and went for the pin until Moxley broke up the pin. The ref started a count as the legal men were down, Trent got up and knocked Moxley off the apron. Yuta then locked in the guillotine hold on Taylor as Moxley attacked Trent on the outside. Taylor tried a move, but Yuta switched that into a seatbelt counter and got the roll up pin on Chuck Taylor.

WINNER: Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

(Sage’s Analysis: A match that was better than the sum of its parts, Best Friends were put over a little more than they are booked but that was all Trent getting that out of the pairing.)

-A promo for Claudio and Gresham for this Saturday’s PPV was shown.

-Tony Schiavone introduced Swerve in our Glory for their Tag Team Championship celebration. The crowd chanted for both men and then a you deserve it chant. Swerve introduced his friend Keven Gates at ringside, and promoted his album. Lee said he wanted to thank the fans. He said that with the fans they ascended to the top of the division, he said they don’t look down. So challenging teams would need to earn a shot. Mark Sterling and Tony Nese came out and interrupted. He asked Kevin Gates to sign his petition against Swerve. When Gates did not sign, Sterling said he sucks. Gates punched Nese and then Swerve slammed the cake in the face of Mark Sterling. [c]

-John Silver and Alex Reynolds gave Butcher and Blade shirts that said Butch, B&B then beat up the other team. Hangman Adam Page made the save.

(3) CHRISTIAN CAGE & LUCHASAURUS vs. THE VARSITY BLONDES

Christian and Brian Pillman Jr. started the match, Cage tagged in Luchasaurus immediately. Luchasaurus took out Pillman and then Garrison entered the fight. Both Griff and Pillman teamed up and hit super kicks, Luchasaurus then took out both men and then choke slammed each man individually. Cage then demanded to get tagged in and he pinned Pillman.

WINNER: Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

(Sage’s Analysis: A good squash, with Cage’s worst guy you know character in full display. If Luchasaurus turned face again and it’s not a double switch on Jungle Boy that will be very strange.)

-Jungle Boy’s music hit and he walked to the ring with a chair. Luchasaurus met him on the outside and moved allowing him to attack Cage.

-The Gunn Club were backstage they talked about why they did not want a match with The Acclaimed. Austin challenged Max Caster to a rap battle on Friday.

-Jim Ross joined the announce team

(4) RICKY STARKS vs. COLE KARTER

Ricky started in control with Cole Karter getting some offense in as well. Karter hit a diving cross body and then sent Starks to the floor. [c]

Starks was dominate during the break, but Karter fought back as the show came back as the crowd chanted for Ricky Starks. Karter hit a cuter from a fireman’s carry, Karter then went for a 450, but missed. Starks then hit a spear and got the pin.

WINNER: Ricky Starks

(Sage’s Analysis: An interesting match, Ricky getting the top of the nine o’clock hour says a lot about him. The new guy got a lot of offense, but is this the start of Ricky going face? It does not appear based on the post match stuff. )

-Ricky asked for another challenger after the match. Danhausen came out and Starks said he would fight him next week.

-Tony was backstage with Willow, Statlander and Athena. The three talked about all the titles that they wanted to win. [c]

-FTR came out to talk about their two out of three falls match this Saturday on the ROH PPV. Cash Wheeler thanked the fans for that great reaction. He then said that 2022 has been a great year for FTR, he said that biggest match was the first match with The Briscoes. He then said that the rematch is more important, and that he respects them as a team. He said that they will not be taking the ROH titles off of them. Dax Harwood then talked about a five year old girl who had a hole in her heart, and that three years later and that hole in her heart was now closed. He revealed that girl was his daughter. He said that if she will fight that heard, that her daddy has to fight as hard and bring home a legacy she can be proud of. Dax said on Saturday he is gonna fight like an eight year old girl and beat ass.

-Jay Lethal and company were backstage talking Samoa Joe. Lethal said that its been so long since Joe came to work, Christopher Daniels then challenged Lethal to a fight on Rampage.

(5) JADE CARGILL & KIERA HOGAN vs. ATHENA & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE

Jade and Athena started the match, Jade immediately tagged in Kiera Hogan. Athena hit a big punch and then tagged in Willow who flexed in the ring. Hogan hit a back heel trip and then tried a dropkick, but Will dodged and hit a running cross body. Willow and Athena then teamed up on Hogan. Athena than punched Jade off the apron. Willow then was tagged in and did a dive out onto The Baddies. Athena did the same as the break started. [c]

Hogan was in control of Athena as the show started, Willow was tagged in and evened the odds. Willow was in a pinning situation and Jade broke up the pin. Jade and Athena were now legal and they traded forearms. Jade dodged a dropkick, and Jade hit a pump kick and then hit a fall away slam. Athena powered up and hit a knee spike on Jade. Athena then hit an apron power bomb on Hogan. Jade kicked Athena into the stairs, Jade then was tagged in. Willow got a near fall with a roll up, Jade hit a slam then Jaded for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Jade Cargill & Kiera Hogan

(Sage’s Analysis: A really good match. Athena and Willow really showed why they are great, along with Jade it is nice to see three good characters get to tell a good story and get time on dynamite in the women’s division.)

-Thunderstorm were backstage Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter interrupted and said they hope Thunder Rosa loses. Baker said her and Hayter would be in action on Rampage.

-The announce team ran down the card for Rampage, next week’s dynamite and ROH Death Before Dishonor. [c]