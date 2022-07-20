VIP AUDIO 7/20 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A look ahead to ROH Death Before Dishonor with the voice of ROH, Ian Riccaboni (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by one of the most talented and hard-working broadcasters in all of wrestling – Ian Riccaboni. The voice of Ring of Honor has a busy period ahead, not just with ROH Death Before Dishonor on Saturday night, but also Terminus on Thursday, New Japan Strong on Sunday, and Ric Flair’s final match next weekend. Ian and Alan discuss the Death Before Dishonor card in detail and how things are going so far in the Tony Khan regime, and take a look at not just ROH’s history, but also Ian’s personal history as a gigantic wrestling fan from the wrestling fandom hotbed of Allentown, PA. Ian got started in the famous Monster Factory and has great memories of Larry Sharpe, which he discusses along with being mentored by Kevin Kelly and his great partnership with Caprice Coleman. All this, plus an in-depth discussion on Mean Gene International.

