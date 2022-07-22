Vince McMahon announces he is retiring from WWEamidst sexual impropriety allegations making headlines, cites his age as reason for retirement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon announced this afternoon he is retiring, citing his age and saying it’s time.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been named co-CEOs. Triple H was named V.P. of Talent Relations this morning in a press release.

AEW CEO Tony Khan also commented, noting that is the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling now.

Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW, I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling. Thank you very much to every single person who watches @AEWonTV! See you for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama

@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT

*TONIGHT*! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 22, 2022

