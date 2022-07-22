News Ticker

Vince McMahon announces he is retiring from WWEamidst sexual impropriety allegations making headlines, cites his age as reason for retirement

July 22, 2022

Vince McMahon (photo credit Wade Keller © pwtorch)
Vince McMahon announced this afternoon he is retiring, citing his age and saying it’s time.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been named co-CEOs. Triple H was named V.P. of Talent Relations this morning in a press release.

AEW CEO Tony Khan also commented, noting that is the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling now.

