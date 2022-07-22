News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Does Orange Cassidy expand AEW audience, has Becky helped boost others, what is Bill Simmons’ connection to wrestling, Greg Valentine, Vince, the Trios Tag vs. Six-Man Tag debate, more (133 min.)

July 22, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Response to a listener’s case for multiple singles titles in a wrestling company.
  • A reaction to The Rock talking about his daughter picking out a pro wrestling name.
  • Would Greg Valentine be a star today?
  • Could pro wrestling use more interpreters for wrestlers who aren’t fluent in English?
  • The Trios Tag vs. Six-Man Tag debate continues
  • Could latest Big Ten TV deal portend anything for pro wrestling companies? Are streaming services going to be in the running to compete with cable networks?
  • A listener wants to be talked into watching WWE given what they see and hear about the babyface line-up right now.
  • Who is Bill Simmons and what is his connection to pro wrestling?
  • Thoughts on the video angle of Ric Flair taking a beating.
  • A case for “Quake by the Lake” not being a totally stupid name.
  • Will Vince McMahon step back?
  • A reason to watch “Breaking Bad” before “Better Call Saul.”
  • Would younger AEW wrestlers benefit from jumping to WWE before returning to AEW over the course of a 15 year career?
  • Isn’t Bianca Belair being promoted as the biggest star possible already, despite Wade’s critiques of how she’s portrayed on TV?
  • Who has benefited from working with Becky Lynch?
  • Should Tay Conti stop throwing punches or stop trying to open locks?
  • A listener makes a case for WWE splitting the two men’s world titles.
  • Thoughts on the Kenny Omega-Kota Ibushi storyline.
  • Can AEW expand audience by playing to casual fans with acts like Orange Cassidy?

