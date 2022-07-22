VIP AUDIO 7/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Does Orange Cassidy expand AEW audience, has Becky helped boost others, what is Bill Simmons’ connection to wrestling, Greg Valentine, Vince, the Trios Tag vs. Six-Man Tag debate, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Response to a listener’s case for multiple singles titles in a wrestling company.
- A reaction to The Rock talking about his daughter picking out a pro wrestling name.
- Would Greg Valentine be a star today?
- Could pro wrestling use more interpreters for wrestlers who aren’t fluent in English?
- The Trios Tag vs. Six-Man Tag debate continues
- Could latest Big Ten TV deal portend anything for pro wrestling companies? Are streaming services going to be in the running to compete with cable networks?
- A listener wants to be talked into watching WWE given what they see and hear about the babyface line-up right now.
- Who is Bill Simmons and what is his connection to pro wrestling?
- Thoughts on the video angle of Ric Flair taking a beating.
- A case for “Quake by the Lake” not being a totally stupid name.
- Will Vince McMahon step back?
- A reason to watch “Breaking Bad” before “Better Call Saul.”
- Would younger AEW wrestlers benefit from jumping to WWE before returning to AEW over the course of a 15 year career?
- Isn’t Bianca Belair being promoted as the biggest star possible already, despite Wade’s critiques of how she’s portrayed on TV?
- Who has benefited from working with Becky Lynch?
- Should Tay Conti stop throwing punches or stop trying to open locks?
- A listener makes a case for WWE splitting the two men’s world titles.
- Thoughts on the Kenny Omega-Kota Ibushi storyline.
- Can AEW expand audience by playing to casual fans with acts like Orange Cassidy?
