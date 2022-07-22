VIP AUDIO 7/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Does Orange Cassidy expand AEW audience, has Becky helped boost others, what is Bill Simmons’ connection to wrestling, Greg Valentine, Vince, the Trios Tag vs. Six-Man Tag debate, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Response to a listener’s case for multiple singles titles in a wrestling company.

A reaction to The Rock talking about his daughter picking out a pro wrestling name.

Would Greg Valentine be a star today?

Could pro wrestling use more interpreters for wrestlers who aren’t fluent in English?

The Trios Tag vs. Six-Man Tag debate continues

Could latest Big Ten TV deal portend anything for pro wrestling companies? Are streaming services going to be in the running to compete with cable networks?

A listener wants to be talked into watching WWE given what they see and hear about the babyface line-up right now.

Who is Bill Simmons and what is his connection to pro wrestling?

Thoughts on the video angle of Ric Flair taking a beating.

A case for “Quake by the Lake” not being a totally stupid name.

Will Vince McMahon step back?

A reason to watch “Breaking Bad” before “Better Call Saul.”

Would younger AEW wrestlers benefit from jumping to WWE before returning to AEW over the course of a 15 year career?

Isn’t Bianca Belair being promoted as the biggest star possible already, despite Wade’s critiques of how she’s portrayed on TV?

Who has benefited from working with Becky Lynch?

Should Tay Conti stop throwing punches or stop trying to open locks?

A listener makes a case for WWE splitting the two men’s world titles.

Thoughts on the Kenny Omega-Kota Ibushi storyline.

Can AEW expand audience by playing to casual fans with acts like Orange Cassidy?

