Triple H set to return as EVP of Talent Relations in WWE

Triple H will return as the EVP of Talent Relations in WWE. WWE announced the news on Friday morning with a press release and social media post.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that effective immediately, Paul Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. “I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge,” said Levesque. Triple H stepped back from his responsibilities in WWE after a major health scare in September of last year. Ahead of WrestleMania this year, he officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

John Laurinaitis previously held this position, but took a leave from the role due to a WWE Board of Directors investigation of sexual misconduct allegations around him and Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon stepped aside as WWE CEO earlier this summer and Stephanie McMahon now assumes the role in an interim fashion.

