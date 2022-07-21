Edge reportedly will use old gimmick upon return to WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion, Edge, is reportedly going back to his Rated-R Superstar gimmick upon his return to the company.

Bryan Alvarez is reporting that Edge will return with the old gimmick and that Rated-R Superstar merchandise has already been made. Reports indicate that Edge will return to WWE next week on Monday Night Raw inside Madison Square Garden.

Edge has been sidelined after his group, The Judgement Day, consisting of Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley, turned on him and left him laying in the ring after an attack that included a Conchairto. He has not bee seen on WWE television since then.

The Rated-R Superstar act is central to Edge’s rise in WWE and was the gimmick he used for his run at the top of the company as world champion in which he main-evented WrestleMania against The Undertaker.

Edge came back to pro wrestling after being retired for nine years with a neck injury. He returned to the WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble. He entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

