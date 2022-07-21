FREE PODCAST 7/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Was Barbed Wire main event overbooked and poorly executed? ROH PPV hype, Luchasaurus, FTR, Brody King (167 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol to talk with callers about AEW Dynamite. They started with a discussion on the bloody and sloppy and angle-filled main event barbed wire match between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho. They also covered FTR’s emotional promo, Luchasaurus’s apparent turn back babyface, ROH PPV hype, “Hangman” Page’s current role, Brody King destroying Darby Allin, and more with live callers and emails. Javier Machado joins the show late for a Roundtable discussion on Dynamite.

