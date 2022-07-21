Cody Rhodes wins ESPY Award for best WWE moment

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes and his return to the WWE at WrestleMania 38 won the ESPY Award for best WWE moment. The announcement was made during Wednesday’s broadcast of the ESPY Awards on ESPN.

Cody returned to the WWE after being away from the company since 2016. He was the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and was victorious in that match.

Cody Rhodes has been away from WWE since the Hell in a Cell PPV event. He is rehabbing after undergoing surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle, which he injured while weight training.

EXCLUSIVE: @CodyRhodes reflects on winning the #ESPYS award for WWE Moment of the Year. pic.twitter.com/uwlPVXvSZz — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2022

Rhodes is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion. He is a former AEW Executive Vice President and held the TNT Championship during his time with that company.

There is no timetable as to when Rhodes will make his in-ring return.

CATCH-UP: Edge reportedly will use old gimmick upon return to WWE