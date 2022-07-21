SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ric Flair says that many WWE stars will be in attendance at his “Last Match” event over Starrcast 5 weekend in Nashville, Tenn.

On a Busted Open Radio appearance, Flair revealed many special guests will be in attendance at the Last Match of Ric Flair event on July 31. Flair said that Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, and Pat McAfee would be on hand to see the show. Flair also said that Charlotte Flair would be in attendance, but didn’t confirm whether or not she’d make an appearance on camera or not.

The Last Match of Ric Flair will feature a handful of independent matches including Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World Championship, The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs, The Wolves vs. Motor City Machine Guns, and then Flair in the main event. Earlier this week, Starrcast announced that Flair would team with Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match.

Jarrett and Lethal attacked Flair in a parking lot angle this week, leaving him bloody. Lethal was livid with Flair for not putting him on the card even though Lethal was a central figure in training Flair for this match.

Flair announced earlier this week that he was dealing with an injury ahead of the event.

CATCH-UP: Cody Rhodes wins ESPY Award for best WWE moment