Goldberg reveals opponent he’d like to face in future WWE match

Goldberg has a couple opponents in mind should he get the call to return to the ring for WWE.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Goldberg said that Riddle, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar were WWE stars that he’d like to face in a return match.

“I think Riddle and I have had a little bit of a controversial past,” Goldberg said. “I’d love to pop him in the face a couple of times. But I owe Roman something, for sure. I’d always like to get Brock again, but, you know, hey, beggars can’t be choosers. If it happens it happens, and if not, I just got to deal with it. I’ll catch them on the street or something.”

He has wrestled Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the past, but has never officially crossed paths with Riddle. There is a rivalry between the two due to social media comments made by Riddle and a back and forth that ensued with Goldberg.

The Goldberg A&E Biography episode aired last Sunday and did strong ratings, beating The Undertaker episode in viewership and demo rating from the prior week.

