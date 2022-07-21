VIP AUDIO 7/20 – East Coast Cast #586 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss WWE’s efforts to make audience believe it’s run by decent people, Jeff Jarrett back on TV, WWE going back to TV-14 rating, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, Cam and Trav get into the efforts WWE went through this week to propagandize its audience into believing the company is run by decent people. How they used Titus O’Neil and his goodwill to further their nakedly obvious agenda. Jeff Jarrett is back on TV in a prominent, somewhat high-profile way, and it is absolutely unnecessary and even more unwanted. Will WWE going back to a TV-14 rating make any difference in the short or long term? Travis lays out the only way Mercedes Martinez should be booked in AEW. Is Eddie Kingston the most over guy in wrestling? Live calls and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO