VIP AUDIO 7/20 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk WWE using Titus O’Neil for propaganda, AEW Dynamite, Indian action movie suggestions, more (120 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back at it for VIP. They expound on the subject of WWE using Titus O’Neil for their propaganda. Rich recaps some of the more exciting parts of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, including why Rich calls Ruby Soho pro wrestling’s “Joyce DeWitt” and a somewhat botched finish of the main event that left Eddie Kingston fuming. Learning on-air that “The Marvels” movie will feature a singing Captain Marvel. Trav and Rich both share and trade Indian action movie suggestions. Travis suggests “Baahubali” and Rich “RRR.” A brief book challenge update. Travis plays Divinity Original Sin 2 again and overshares. Brian blesses his namesake mailbag.

