Brock Lesnar reportedly walks out of Smackdown

Brock Lesnar has reportedly left Smackdown.

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Lesnar left the building ahead of the show. Fightful confirmed the news and reported that Lesnar was “pissed off.”

This news comes on the heels of Vince McMahon announcing his retirement from all roles in the WWE. McMahon has been under fire due to allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money payments to employees with whom he allegedly had affairs with.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will each serve as C0-CEO’s. Earlier today, WWE announced that Triple H would return to the company as EVP of Talent Relations.

At this time, there is no word as to whether or not Lesnar’s walkout would lead to changes with Summerslam. Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

