VIP AUDIO 7/22 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Instant reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, what likely will change, Tony Khan’s reaction and potential impact on AEW good and bad, Lesnar walking out when he heard the news, more (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade react to the Vince McMahon retirement announcement, including Wade’s reaction as Rich broke the news to him about Vince’s tweet during the early minutes of the show. They discuss the ramifications from many angles including what might change about WWE on air and behind the scenes, how long has this been likely, what it could mean that Brock Lesnar walked out on Smackdown when he heard the news, who could take over as Head of Creative, what it means that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are co-CEOs, Tony Khan’s reaction on Twitter to the news, and so much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO