7/22 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Lesnar’s return, Morgan and Rousey face to face, Nakamura-Kaiser, Maxine Dupri debut

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JULY 22, 2022

BOSTON, MA AT TD GARDEN

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a crowd shot. Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show. He called it a historic night.

-Stephanie McMahon stood in the middle of the ring. She welcomed the crowd to Smackdown. She then said that earlier tonight, Vince McMahon retired from WWE. Stephanie then said that he created this company, and he wanted to thank the WWE Universe, and all the workers. The crowd chanted “thank you, Vince”. Stephanie then said that this is the moment that they need to thank Vince. She then led the crowd in another chant.

-The Street Profits music played and they made their entrance through the crowd. They showed a graphic for the Undisputed Tag Team title match at Summerslam with Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee. Cole and Pat McAfee hyped the match.

-Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford entered the ring and took the mic. Ford said they’re there to let everyone know some information. Dawkins then said that anything is possible at Summerslam. He said they will be the new Undisputed Tag Team champions because the Profits are up and they want the smoke.

-Theory’s music played and he appeared on the ramp. He said that no one cares. The crowd booed. He then said that everyone only cares about what he’s doing at Summerslam. Theory then said he’s going to take back the United States title from Bobby Lashley, then cash in to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He said it doesn’t matter who he cashes in on.

-The Usos’ music played and they made their entrance. Cole said they’ve been champions for 368 days. Jey asked if they heard Theory, and he needs to keep the Tribal Chief’s name out of his mouth. He said if he says something again, he won’t make it to Summerslam. The Profits laughed. Theory said that Ford and his wife are going to leave Summerslam without titles. A brawl broke out. The Usos and Theory took the advantage. Madcap Moss’ music played and he ran down. He took Theory down, but the Usos took the advantage on Moss. The Profits recovered and fought off the Usos and Theory alongside Moss. Dawkins flew over the top rope and took out the Usos and Theory on the outside. The Profits and Moss celebrated in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I was hoping for a little more out of Stephanie there. Maybe a speech about a new generation, or change, or something. I’m not surprised though. Also, given recent allegations, I don’t know if leading the crowd in a “thank you, Vince” chant is the best idea. Maybe I’m overreacting. I don’t know. It just doesn’t settle with me that we’re still celebrating this guy. There’s a good chance a lot more is going to come out given the timing of his announcement today.

On the actual segment, it was fine, but nothing special. The type of chaos WWE likes. I imagine this will lead to a six man tag tonight or even possibly on Raw. Interesting that Moss is being inserted into this spot. I guess they really do have high hopes for him. Good sign for him.)

-McAfee and Cole were at ringside. Cole threw to a video recap of Shinsuke Nakamura and Ludwig Kaiser from two weeks ago. The video then showed Gunther’s punishment of Kaiser after the match.

-Nakamura’s music played and he made his entrance. McAfee freaked out and danced on the announce table. They then showed a graphic for Nakamura and Kaiser. Cole hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-Nakamura was in the ring. Gunther’s music played and he made his entrance with Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser stood behind Gunther and looked slightly worried. Gunther shouted instructions to Kaiser.

(1) LUDWIG KAISER (w/ Gunther) vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

Kaiser took Nakamura to the corner. He pounded away at Nakamura then choked him with his boot. Kaiser continued the assault on Nakamura in the corner. He then hit a snapmare followed by a diving uppercut. He covered Nakamura for a near fall. Kaiser stomped at Nakamura, then put on a chinlock, followed by an elbow to the face. Nakamura reversed an Irish whip into a kick. Kaiser went to the corner and Nakamura kicked at him, then snapmared him and hit a knee for a near fall. Nakamura sent Kaiser to the corner, then choked him with his boot. Kaiser grabbed the foot of Nakamura, then hit a big punch to Nakamura followed by a butterfly suplex. Kaiser then hit a running knee for a near fall. He covered Nakamura again for another near fall. Kaiser used a snap suplex into yet another cover for another near fall. The crowd cheered for Nakamura. Nakamura recovered and hit a kick to the back of Kaiser’s head. He then perched him on the top rope and delivered a knee to the gut. Kaiser recovered and knocked Nakamura to the floor. Kaiser then tossed Nakamura into the ring steps. Kaiser and Gunther stood over Nakamura as they cut to break. [c]

Kaiser had Nakamura in a headlock. The crowd cheered Nakamura on. He fought up with elbows, but Kaiser stopped him and went for a suplex. Nakamura countered and hit a kick that took both me down. Back on their feet, Nakamura hit a kick to the gut, followed by an axe kick and a sliding knee. Nakamura then set Kaiser up and hit a sliding German suplex for a near fall. Kaiser hit a running elbow, then Nakamura caught him with a boot, followed by a kick off the top rope. Kaiser rolled to the outside where he was admonished by Gunther. Kaiser got back in the ring. Nakamura exited and got in the face of Gunther. Nakamura got back in the ring and Kaiser looked for a rollup but Nakamura kicked out. Nakamura set up the Kinshasa, but Gunther got on the apron and distracted him. Nakamura rolled Kaiser up but Kaiser kicked Nakamura off. Nakamura flew into Gunther who punched him from the apron. Kaiser hit a DDT for the win.

WINNER: Ludwig Kaiser in 9:00

-Gunther and Kaiser walked up the ramp. Gunther old Kaiser to put his arms down. Gunther then removed his coat. He demanded Kaiser get ready. Gunther then patted Kaiser on the back. Kaiser looked relieved. Gunther then chopped Kaiser and Kaiser collapsed to the ground. Gunther admonished Kaiser some more.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Solid match with a finish that just wasn’t necessary. I assume this will lead to a Nakamura match against Gunther at Summerslam. Gunther attacked Kaiser again. I won’t lie, they got me with the pat on the back moment. I get that Gunther had to help him win, but why does that matter if he still won? I hope they explain this a little more as time goes on. It’s a cool wrinkle, but at this point it needs some more fleshing out. We’ll see where it goes.)

-Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey were shown in the back. Technicians were fitting them with microphones. Cole hyped their segment for after the break. [c]

-Post card shots were shown of Boston. They then showed a graphic for the Street Profits and Moss against the Usos and Theory in a six man tag match in the main event.

-Cole threw to a video recap of Rousey’s win over Natalya at Money in the Bank. The video then showed Liv Morgan cashing in on Rousey at the same event. They then showed Kayla Braxton in the back. She welcomed Morgan and Rousey. Kayla asked Rousey how the rematch will be different. Rousey shooed Kayla away. She then told Morgan that she respects her and she seized an opportunity, but she’s going to beat her at Summerslam. Rousey said that she’s going to win because she’s Rousey, and “you’re Liv Morgan”. Rousey said after she wins, Morgan should shake her hand just like she did for Morgan. Morgan said she’s going to win because she wants it more. She said that she’ll shake Rousey’s hand after she wins. Rousey then said that Morgan has more passion than anybody, except her. Rousey walked off.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was kept short and that’s probably for the best for everyone involved. The fans are included in that. This was good. It came off as intense and slightly catty without defining a clear heel. Rousey seemed a little more smug, which is good, and it came off genuine. Morgan did a better job seeming somewhat confident in her abilities. The line from Rousey at the end was interesting. I wonder if that was an intentional dig at the perception of her, or just a coincidence.)

-Cole and McAfee were shown at ringside. They talked up an episode of the Pat McAfee show with Morgan as the guest. Happy Corbin appeared and attacked McAfee. Corbin retreated up the ramp. McAfee ran after McAfee. McAfee caught up to Corbin behind the curtain. They brawled for a second before officials broke it up. [c]