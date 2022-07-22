7/22 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Stephanie addressing Vince McMahon retirement, Summerslam hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JULY 22, 2022

BOSTON MASS. AT TD GARDEN

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-The “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp aired.

-Michael Cole introduced the show and called it a historic night in WWE history.

-Stephanie McMahon stood mid-ring and said her father retired from WWE earlier in the day. Her voice cracked. Fans booed. “This is the company that he created, that he founded,” she said. “He wanted to make sure in his retirement that he thanked all of you, the WWE Universe.” Fans began chanting “Thank you, Vince.” She laughed and said they’re jumping ahead and she’s getting there. She talked about the crew backstage and the wrestlers and announcers on camera. “Even Michael Cole, I guess,” she joked. She said since he took time to thank them, it’s time to thank him. She started a “Thank you, Vince!” chant. The Street Profits music played and they made their entrance through the crowd after the camera panned around looking for them for a few seconds.

(Keller’s Analysis: So that’s the first sign of something new. Keep an eye out for little things that are different without Vince McMahon approving and vetoing everything in terms of the presentation of the product. No mention of Brock Lesnar early in the show or anything else that is planned. As for Stephanie’s emotional announcement, if Vince’s retirement wasn’t under a cloud of controversy about sexual misconduct allegations, the tribute would have been much more substantial. It’s no surprise Vince got a positive crowd response, but if that’s the last time Vince is mentioned on WWE for years, it really says something about the circumstances of his departure and how people in power ultimately feel about his conduct and how he handled things behind the scenes.)

-The Street Profits entered the ring and quoted K.G. (NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett) after winning the NBA Title as a member of the Boston Celtics. Theory interrupted. He walked toward the ring and said he’s going to going to regain the U.S. Title from Bobby Lashley and then cash in and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. He said it doesn’t matter if it’s Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns, it won’t matter. He was interrupted by the Usos. The Usos told Theory if he says anything else about the Tribal Chief, he won’t make it to Summerslam. The Profits laughed. Montez Ford said they aren’t getting out of Boston “without these hands.” The attacked the Usos. The Usos and Theory outnumbered the Profits. Madcap Moss charged out for the save and took the Usos down, but he too was soon overwhelmed. The Profits recovered and brawled with them, eventually clearing the ring.

-They went to Cole and Pat McAfee on camera who narrated a video recap on Gunther chopping the chest of Ludwig Kaiser after losing to Shinsuke Nakamura.

-Nakamura made his ring entrance. McAfee stood on the top of the announce desk and danced. Cole asked, “What if Ludwig loses again to Nakamura?!” [c]

(1) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. LUDWIG KAISER (w/Gunther)