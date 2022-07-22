Stephanie McMahon opens Smackdown, thanks Vince McMahon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Stephanie McMahon opened this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown — the first since Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company.

McMahon welcomed the audience to the show and then discussed Vince McMahon leaving the company. McMahon talked about Vince’s passion for the WWE and how he founded the company. She said Vince would want to thank the entire WWE Universe — fans, camera techs, and even Michael Cole. From there, McMahon led the audience in a “thank you, Vince” chant.

Vince McMahon announced his retirement on Friday afternoon and will walk away from all of his responsibilities in WWE. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will both be Co-CEO’s.

CATCH-UP: Brock Lesnar reportedly walks out of Smackdown