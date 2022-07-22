Vince McMahon internal memo on retirement revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon sent an internal memo to WWE talent informing them of his retirement from the company. McMahon said that he wouldn’t be with them anymore, but that he would be watching.

The full memo has been attained and verified by Wrestling Inc.

To all WWE Superstars: as I approach 77 years old (OMG am I really that old?), I feel it’s time for me to retire. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my passion, wisdom, and love of the business with you. No longer will you see the smiling, docile, level-headed, calm presence at Gorilla every week. Your dedication to WWE will ensure that our company will continue to grow and prosper. Our organization is nothing without you. You are WWE’s only natural resource, chosen to perform in front of a global audience. You are all WWE Global Ambassadors. Carry the WWE flag wherever you go. Wave it high and proud. And bust your ass to be all you can be as a persn and as a performer. One other thing — I won’t be with you, but I’ll be watching. Remember to keep your hands up, grab hold, and sell. Btw, SmackDown airs live tonight at 8pm Eastern/7pm Central on FOX. Vince

McMahon announced his retirement with a social media post on Twitter, which was followed by an official statement by WWE Corporate. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will both hold CEO responsibilities with the company and Stephanie kicked off this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

Earlier today, Triple H was announced as the EVP of Talent Relations for WWE.

