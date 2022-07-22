SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bruce Prichard worked this week’s Smackdown in a major role on the heels of Vince McMahon retiring from WWE.

Wade Keller is reporting that Prichard is in the Gorilla Position for Smackdown tonight. Prichard has a long, documented history with Vince McMahon. There is no official word as to what his status will be moving forward now that McMahon has retired from WWE. Currently, Prichard is the Executive Director for both Monday Night Raw and Smackdown.

This week’s Smackdown began with Stephanie McMahon standing in the ring. She addressed her father’s retirement announcement and said he would want to thank the WWE Universe. She also led the audience in a “thank you, Vince” chant. Brock Lesnar was originally scheduled for this week’s show, but left the building after the McMahon news hit.

Vince McMahon announced that he was retiring from WWE late Friday afternoon. McMahon stated his age as a primary reason why. Stephanie and WWE President, Nick Khan, will each serve as Co-CEOs with Vince out of the company.

WWE stock opened the day at $65.93 and currently is at $66.30 in after hours trading.

