WWE Hall of Famer announced for Monday Night Raw

WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus, will appear on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The company announced the news during this week’s episode of Smackdown, but did not reveal what Stratus would be doing on the show. WWE Raw this week emanates from Stratus’s hometown of Toronto.

This week’s episode of Raw will also feature Edge vs. Damian Priest. Edge is from Toronto as well and has been at odds with his former Judgement Day stablemate since being kicked out of the group before Summerslam.

