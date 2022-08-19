SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Intercontinental Championship will be on the line at Clash at the Castle.

On this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus won a fatal five-way against Happy Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Sami Zayn. Zayn was the fan favorite since the show was in his hometown of Montreal. Sheamus connected with a stiff brogue kick to secure the victory.

Sheamus now moves on to Clash at the Castle to challenge Gunther for his IC title. Other matches for Clash at the Castle include Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, Bianca Belair & Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai, and more.

Clash at the Castle is the first WWE stadium event in the UK in 30 years. The event will air live on Peacock on September 3.

CATCH-UP: Charlotte Flair praises Sasha Banks and Naomi, doesn’t comment on walkout