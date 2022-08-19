SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Charlotte Flair didn’t make a comment regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of the WWE in May, but had high praise for both stars.

In an interview with Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions, Flair talked about working with Banks and Naomi, but left her comments at that.

“I don’t know what happened. What I can say is I can never imagine never wrestling Sasha again,” Flair said to Austin on Banks not being in WWE. That would be hard to compartmentalize. We started together. She’s my Ricky Steamboat. With Trin, we just had a helluva match on Smackdown and I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s unfinished business there.’ So, for me, I just can’t imagine not working with them again.

“In terms of what they’re going through, it’s not my place to speak on behalf of the company or them because I’m not there right now.”

Flair has been away from WWE since WrestleMania Backlash. Banks and Naomi vacated their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships prior to walking out. News reports indicate the Banks and Naomi could be on their way back to the company. Currently, WWE is hosting a tournament to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces NXT Europe to launch in 2023, special Worlds Collide event in September