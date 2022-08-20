VIP AUDIO 8/20 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 32 Semi-final & Finals (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this G1 Special episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado concludes his coverage of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament where A Block winner Kazuchika Okada faced B Block winner Tama Tonga, and C Block winner Tetsuya Naito faced D Block winner Will Ospreay. The winners met in the finals to determine who has the right to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom. Also, speculation of what the fallout of the tournament might bring. Email all of your New Japan questions, opinions, and thoughts to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO