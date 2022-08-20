FREE PODCAST 8/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Paul Bearer (10 Yrs Ago): Career highlights from early days as Percy Pringle in Dallas and Florida, Hall of Fame, Undertaker, Kane, Vince, Boy Tony, live caller questions (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (8-17-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Undertaker’s longtime manager Paul Bearer, who talks about his entire career including his days as Percy Pringle III in Florida and Texas. The interview is three hours total, and this is the first half of the interview featuring live caller questions on a variety of other topics including Undertaker, the Hall of Fame, Jimmy Hart, Vince McMahon, Kane, Isaac Yankem, and Boy Tony.
