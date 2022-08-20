VIP AUDIO 8/20 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Sami gets wildly cheered in standout five-way match for IC Title match, Reigns-McIntyre face-to-face, Rousey shows up despite suspension, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Sami Zayn gets wildly cheered in standout five-way match for IC Title match, Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre face-to-face, Ronda Rousey shows up despite suspension, Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi, Toxic Attraction make Smackdown debut in women’s tag tournament, Karrion Kross & Scarlett vignette, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO