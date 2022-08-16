WWE Raw viewership stays flat over prior week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Raw drew 1.9y million viewers, a number that is flat compared to the prior week’s show. According to Showbuzz, Raw drew a 0.53 rating and ranked number one in the adult 18-49 demographic, though that number is slightly down from the 0.54 rating the show received last week.

The second hour of Raw led the way with over two million viewers on average. That hour began with a memorable promo segment and match between Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

Other key matches on the show this week included Bobby Lashley vs. A.J. Styles for the WWE United States Championship and Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H & Doudrop in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament. Lashley defeated Styles with a spear. During the match, Dexter Lumis attempted to get to the ringside area, but was stopped by security. Bliss & Asuka won their tournament match and will face the team of Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai in the semifinals.

In the WWE Raw main event, Theory defeated Dolph Ziggler.

CATCH-UP: NXT 2.0 PREVIEW: Special Heatwave event featuring three championship matches