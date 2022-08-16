SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week NXT 2.0 is rolling out the first-ever Heatwave special event. The show is headlined by three championship matches and a special grudge match, which will be contested under street fight rules.

The NXT Women’s Championship will be on the line with Mandy Rose defending her championship against Zoey Stark. Stark had been away from the company recovering from a knee injury, but returned to participate in a battle royal to crown the next number one contender for NXT Women’s Title. Stark won that match.

In other women’s division action, Roxanne Perez will square off against Cora Jade. Jade and Perez were once best friends, but Jade attacked Perez during her NXT Women’s Championship match to cost her the match. This will be the first bout between both women.

In the main event, Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Championship against JD McDonagh. McDonagh and Breakker have been on a collision course since McDonagh returned to the brand and attacked Breakker from behind. In the third championship match on the show, Carmelo Hayes will defend his NXT North American Championship against Giovanni Vinci.

Finally, Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar will end their feud together at Heatwave. Both men will compete in a Street Fight. If Escobar wins, he and Legado Del Fantasma will be free from D’Angelo’s family. If D’Angelo wins, Escobar will have to leave NXT forever.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces WrestleMania ticket sales record