8/14 WOMEN’S WRESTLING ARMY REPORT: Janai Kai vs. Gia Scott, Mazzerati vs. Tootie Lynn, Laynie Luck vs. Cosmic

Janai Kai was backstage for a promo but changed her mind and walked off. The camera crew followed her while she headed downstairs. She was angry about being 0-2 in WWA so far and won’t do any promos until she gets on the winning track.

-Opening theme.

(1) TOOTIE LYNN RAMSEY vs. MAZZERATI

“Fuck her up, Tootie” chant from the crowd. Mazzerati bailed to the floor. Ramsey ran the apron for a kick but Mazzerati caught her leg and slammed her onto the apron. Mazzerati used the ropes to work away at Ramsey’s arm. Dragon sleeper from Mazzerati broken up by herself with a shot to Ramsey’s stomach. Suplex and a kick out from Ramsey. Enziguiri from Ramsey. Cross arm breaker. Mazzerati with the rope break. Roll-up and a handful of tights for the win.

WINNER: Mazzerati in 8:09.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Mazzerati picks up her first win in an okay match. Both women have strong looks but nothing in the way of established characters per se. Mazzerati is a heel and calls herself “the female with attitude.” Ramsey calls herself a little blue dragon. Neither of those really tells you anything specific. Ramsey now joins Janai Kai and Laynie Luck at 0-2 in a three-way tie for the worst records in WWA.)

-Laynie Luck was backstage. Tonight she faces a cute little girl called Cosmic. Ain’t no way she’s going to let a green girl get a win over her.

(2) LAYNIE LUCK vs. COSMIC

Cosmic yanked Luck to the mat by her hair. A suplex and springboard arm drag from Luck sent Cosmic to the floor. STF from Luck. Cosmic freed herself with an eye rake. Powerslam from Cosmic for a near-fall. Luck with a flying clothesline. Dropkick from the second rope for two. Powerslam driver from Cosmic for two. Uni-Cutter from Luck for the pin.

WINNER: Laynie Luck in 7:36.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Luck picks up her first win in WWA, while Cosmic replaces her at the bottom of the pile. Cosmic, Ramsey, and Kai now sit at 0-2 with our main event of this episode determining whether Kai will fall further to 0-3 or pick up her first win.)

-Alisha Edwards was backstage with Amy Rose. Rose was mute but visibly put out at having to do this pointless segment. Edwards tried tickling her into talking, which prompted Rose to go off on her in Spanish. “Ew! What the hell did she just say?” was Edwards’ response.

-Elsewhere backstage Laynie Luck was overjoyed at getting her first win. She took two L’s but she turned those L’s into a W.

-Sit-down interview with Gia Scott. “The character of Gia Scott” comes from what she wasn’t able to express as a kid. She always had to be the big sister, the good friend, the good daughter. Some it comes from having a hard life, so you have to do it yourself.

(Pageot’s Perspective: It’s always a dangerous line to tread in pro wrestling to have someone admit on the show itself that they’re playing a character. It’s one step away from having a heel complain about being booked to lose.)

(3) JANAI KAI vs. GIA SCOTT

Lock-up. Scott powered Kai to the mat. Kai kipped up and caught her with a dropkick. Scott caught a kick attempt and hit a sit-out spinebuster. Spear in the corner. Scott wrapped Kai’s knee around the bottom rope and worked to ground her. Single-leg crab. Kai fired up with a clothesline and kick to the jaw. Scott with a kick of her own and a double-arm DDT. Dragon sleeper from Kai. TKO from Scott. Tornado kick from Kai. Scott very visibly got her hands up but it was good enough.

WINNER: Janai Kai in 10:53.

-Backstage with Kai. Her career in WWA didn’t start too hot but it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. She isn’t finished yet.

(Pageot’s Perspective: We shouldn’t overlook how much representation WWA’s roster has already at this early stage. Of the 14 wrestlers who have appeared on more than one episode, eight of those women are black while the Dominican Marti Belle is also at the top of that list.

Kai picks up her first win, the theme of this episode. Somewhat of a filler episode with all midcarders in action and nothing announced for next week. Ramsey and Cosmic (0-2 each) now hold the worst records in WWA while the best (2-0 each) belong to Holidead, Deonna Purrazzo, and Queen Aminata. We’ve now had 30 different wrestlers featured in WWA matches this year, only one fewer than on NXT.)