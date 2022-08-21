News Ticker

AEW champion appears at indie show over the weekend

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

August 21, 2022

Wardlow makes surprise indie appearance
PHOTO CREDIT: Wardlow Twitter
AEW TNT Champion, Wardlow, made a surprise appearance for indie promotion, Revenge Pro Wrestling in Pennsylvania.

Wardlow appeared and quickly defeated Elijah Dean after a powerbomb on the Press Your Luck show. Wrestling Inc is reporting that Dean was a former rival of Wardlow.

Wardlow defeated Scorpio Sky to win the TNT Championship, his first title in AEW. Wardlow will team with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, & Sonjay Dutt at All Out.

All Out will air live on PPV on September 4. Other announced matches include Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

