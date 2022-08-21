AEW champion appears at indie show over the weekend

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW TNT Champion, Wardlow, made a surprise appearance for indie promotion, Revenge Pro Wrestling in Pennsylvania.

Wardlow appeared and quickly defeated Elijah Dean after a powerbomb on the Press Your Luck show. Wrestling Inc is reporting that Dean was a former rival of Wardlow.

Wardlow defeated Scorpio Sky to win the TNT Championship, his first title in AEW. Wardlow will team with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, & Sonjay Dutt at All Out.

All Out will air live on PPV on September 4. Other announced matches include Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

CATCH-UP: CM Punk reflects on his year in AEW