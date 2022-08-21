VIP AUDIO 8/21 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Summerslam 1997 review including Helmsley vs. Mankind, Austin vs. Owen, Bret vs. Taker, more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Frank goes solo to review Summerslam 1997 from the Continental Airlines Arena. He runs down the entire card, which features pre-DX Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs. Mankind in a steel cage, the infamous match between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Owen Hart for the Intercontinental Championship, and The Undertaker defending the WWF Championship against Bret “Hitman” Hart with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO