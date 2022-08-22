VIP AUDIO 8/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Keller hosts Roundtable discussing TNA perhaps moving away from weekly PPV concept, ROH producing too many DVDs, top WWE Developmental prospects, more (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 8, 2014 VIP Roundtable. PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosts a discussion with PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell covering various topics including TNA potentially shifting away from weekly PPVs; top WWE developmental prospects including Orlando Jordan, Heidenreich, Matt Morgan; state of ROH including are they producing too many DVDs for their fan base to keep up with; McNeill’s Las Vegas vacation memories; political convention thoughts.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

