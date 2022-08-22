Ruby Soho talks retirement plans and future in wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ruby Soho says that even though her body is held together by “toothpicks and bubblegum,” she plans on continuing to wrestle for as long as she can. Soho talked about her future in wrestling during a panel at Galaxy Con.

“This will still always be the driving force behind everything that I am doing right now, and I love it more than anything,” Soho said of her career in wrestling. “But, I am held together with toothpicks and bubblegum at this point guys, so I think I’ve got more years behind me than ahead of me, but I am going to do this for as long as I can.

“I feel it a lot more,” Soho said of the physical toll of wrestling. “It takes me a lot more to recover from matches than it used to. After each one I am hurting a little bit more, so it’s just gotten me to start thinking about life after wrestling, which before I had blinders on, ‘this is what I am doing,’ I am not necessarily preparing for it, but I also want to know my interests outside of this.”

Ruby Soho is currently a member of the AEW roster. She competed in the first-ever main event of the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

CATCH-UP: AEW champion appears at indie show over the weekend