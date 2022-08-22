SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, it’s Monday. Let your wrestling week begin. WWE Raw airs live on the USA Network as WWE builds to the Clash at the Castle event at the beginning of September.

This week’s episode of Raw is headlined by Edge vs. Damian Priest. Raw this week emanates from Edge’s hometown of Toronto and this match marks his first time wrestling in Toronto since returning to wrestling at the Royal Rumble in 2020. Edge and Priest were both members of The Judgement Day faction. Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley kicked Edge out of the group and put him on the shelf until his return at Summerslam.

In addition to Edge vs. Priest, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will continue this week with Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai taking on Asuka & Alexa Bliss in the first of two semifinal matches.

Lastly, WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus, will make her WWE return this week as well. Like Edge, Stratus is from Toronto, Canada.

