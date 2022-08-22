SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Road Dogg, Brian James, is reportedly returning to the WWE in an executive position.

PWInsider is reporting that James has returned to the company under Triple H’s leadership, but his exact title is unknown at this time.

James is a former member of the NXT team and the former head writer of Smackdown. James is a WWE Hall of Famer as a member of D-Generation X. He is a multiple time tag team champion.

CATCH-UP: Big E provides update on neck injury