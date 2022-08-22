VIP AUDIO 8/22 – The Fix Flashback (7-8-2015): Raw analysis including positioning of Cena-Cesaro, return of Lesnar, should “Beast in the East” become regular events, Tough Enough Week 3, Impact, TUF & UFC 189 preview, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin we jump back just over seven years to the July 8, 2015 episode. This episode was guest-hosted by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell. They tackle these topics: Raw analysis including the interesting positioning of Cesaro-John Cena and Brock Lesnar’s return, Tough Enough Week 3, Impact ratings, Beast in the East special – should this become a regular occurrence on the Network, TUF finale & UFC 189 previews, Dana White’s bet, more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO