Big E provides update on neck injury

Big E says that he’s essentially cleared from his neck injury, but not in a way that would allow him to get back into the ring.

In an interview with Ryan Satin, Big E spoke about his recovery and what a potential return timeline would look like.

“The issue right now is my C1 is not completely ossifying,” Big E said. “It’s not completely forming at the bone. It appears to be healing fibrously … It’s good enough that they’re not worried about me in my day-to-day life, they’re cool with clearing me, like I don’t need a brace anymore … But, I’m not cleared to, you know, be taking off and hitting suicide spears. They want to take a look at it again after a year … The upside is right now I have no nerve issues, there is no tingling, no weakness. I’ve been in the gym since two weeks after breaking my neck.” (h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription)

Big E was injured in a match with Ridge Holland on Smackdown. He is a former WWE Champion, WWE intercontinental Champion, and multiple time WWE Tag Team Champion.

