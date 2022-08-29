New coach added to WWE Performance Center

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Santana Garrett is now a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Garrett posted on Instagram in regards to the new job and spoke glowingly about being back in WWE.

Santana Garrett has worked for the NXT brand in the past and was a participant in the first ever Mae Young Classic tournament.

