New coach added to WWE Performance Center

Santana Garrett is now a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
Garrett posted on Instagram in regards to the new job and spoke glowingly about being back in WWE.
This is NOT a throwback… 😉#WWE #NXT #PC #Coach #Orlando #PerformanceCenter #ProWrestling #WomensWrestling #SantanaGarrett pic.twitter.com/FSTVKJPVJT
— SANTANA GARRETT (@SantanaGarrett_) August 29, 2022
Santana Garrett has worked for the NXT brand in the past and was a participant in the first ever Mae Young Classic tournament.
