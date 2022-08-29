WWE star reportedly set to get first name back

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory, will reportedly be getting his first name back. Theory first debuted on the main roster as “Austin Theory,” but the first name was dropped when Vince McMahon still was with the company and headed up the creative effort.

PWInsider is reporting that Theory was billed once again as Austin Theory in advertising during this weekend’s house show events on the east coast. The report indicates that Theory wrestled Bobby Lashley and A.J. Styles during these shows.

Theory is a former WWE United States Champion and currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, which guarantees him a shot at the world championship whenever he wants it. Last week on Raw, Theory confronted a debuting Johnny Gargano and got super kicked in the face for his troubles.

