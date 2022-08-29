SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin – Minor Hit

This one gets a minor hit based on hey, it’s a wrestling show; let’s start the program with wrestling. I think Ricochet hasn’t had this much in WWE since his NXT days. In this Triple H era of WWE, let’s stay away from the immediate rematches.

Drew McIntyre video package – Home Run

From a production value, this was shot exceptionally well, and it’s so refreshing for a WWE wrestler to be himself in a hype video.

Karrion Kross Promo – Miss

Week one, I was trying to be optimistic about this resigning, but this is not good. Generally, as a professional wrestler, you have to offer something to the fans. If you aren’t a good worker or promo, what are you doing for me?

Second Chance Fatal Four-Way Match – Miss

I’ve got a lot on this, so bear me. It stinks that Gigi Dolin got hurt which stops the momentum behind Toxic Attraction. What the hell was WWE thinking promoting a wrestler that is not vaccinated for international travel? That seems like important information a WWE admin should tell management ahead of time. I’m glad more women are getting more television time, but Dana Brooke should never be on national television again. I thought Nikki’s leg was broken on that suplex. Dana has been with WWE since 2013 and still can’t work. She seems like a nice person off the screen, but Triple needs to evaluate how people are taught to wrestle in this company—great job on Sonya Deville to end the match as soon as possible.

Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville – Miss

Extremely clunky. I thought Natalya almost died from that bump. In the end, the right team, one, I guess?

Sami Zayn & Roman Reigns – Double Hit

Their chemistry on the show continues to be the most enjoyable thing in WWE, IMO. I love Sami doing Roman’s dirty work in an attempt to wear down Drew in the main event. Sami joining the bloodline in the post-match beatdown of Drew McIntyre was a great touch.

