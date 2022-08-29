VIP AUDIO 8/28 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Is there a chance Drew beats Reigns on Saturday? Could MJF and Punk form an alliance this week? Is Vince likely watching Raw and Smackdown? Is Sami a possible Rumble winner? (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers questions from VIP members on these topics:
- Is there a chance Drew McIntyre beats Roman Reigns on Saturday? There is a case for it and a case against it being a good idea, but is it obvious which direction Paul Levesque will choose?
- Could MJF and C.M. Punk form an alliance this week? Is there a scenario that jumps out as helping either sell the PPV or give AEW momentum after the PPV that makes it worth making that move?
- Is Vince McMahon likely watching Raw and Smackdown?
- Is Sami Zayn a possible Rumble winner next year? Can he still be perceived by fans as a top tier babyface contender after the way he’s been booked by Vince McMahon in recent years?
NOTE: The email address for the "Ask the Editor" versions of the Wade Keller Hotline is askwadekeller@gmail.com.
