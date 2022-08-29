VIP AUDIO 8/28 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Is there a chance Drew beats Reigns on Saturday? Could MJF and Punk form an alliance this week? Is Vince likely watching Raw and Smackdown? Is Sami a possible Rumble winner? (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers questions from VIP members on these topics:

Is there a chance Drew McIntyre beats Roman Reigns on Saturday? There is a case for it and a case against it being a good idea, but is it obvious which direction Paul Levesque will choose?

Could MJF and C.M. Punk form an alliance this week? Is there a scenario that jumps out as helping either sell the PPV or give AEW momentum after the PPV that makes it worth making that move?

Is Vince McMahon likely watching Raw and Smackdown?

Is Sami Zayn a possible Rumble winner next year? Can he still be perceived by fans as a top tier babyface contender after the way he’s been booked by Vince McMahon in recent years?

The email address for the "Ask the Editor" versions of the Wade Keller Hotline is askwadekeller@gmail.com.

