Johnny Gargano is back in the WWE.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Gargano surprised the audience and made his entrance to a large and loud Toronto reaction. Gargano soaked in the response and then talked about his time away from the ring. He said that he bet on himself and decided to return to WWE.

Theory confronted Gargano in the ring and acknowledged their former relationship in The Way during their time in NXT. Theory said that he was the veteran now because he’s won titles and is the current WWE Money in the Bank holder. Theory asked Gargano to do their former pose together, but Gargano kicked him in the face instead.

Johnny Gargano has been away from wrestling for nine months. He left NXT when his contract expired earlier this year. Gargano is a former NXT Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion, and NXT North American Champion.

