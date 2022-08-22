SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

AUGUST 22, 2022

TORONTO, CANADA AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK REPORT BY DANNY DOUCETTE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, & Byron Saxton

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw intro video played and afterwards the inside of the arena was shown where some pyro went off on the stage. A cameraperson could be seen running backstage where Riddle and Seth Rollins were shown brawling. It was broken up before panning back to the commentators. However, The camera went into the crowd where Rollins and Riddle were continuing to brawl. Riddle and Rollins fought up the stairs in the crowd and throughout the crowd. They were pulled apart by more officials and referees. Riddle broke free and dove off the barricade onto the ringside floor taking out everyone. The officials broke things up again.

-The camera panned back to the commentators as they hyped the Edge-Damian Priest match for later in the night. Also hyped was Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai in the tag team title tournament.

-More pyro went off in the entranceway, then Trish Stratus’ music hit. Trish came out to a great ovation. The crowd chanted “welcome home” to Trish as she said it feels great to be home. Trish elaborated that it feels great to be in Toronto as well as in the ring. The fans chanted, “One more match”. Trish said she’s been doing a lot of thinking lately, but was then interrupted by Bayley’s music. Bayley, Kai, and Sky walked down to the ring. Smith called them “the disrupters”. [c]

Back from the commercial, it looked almost like Bayley was talking in progress. Bayley said she had to come out to greet Trish. Sky said she was a big fan and Bayley asked what Trish was doing out here. Trish said she was before she was rudely interrupted (which shows they are not Canadian), she was going to show support for her fellow Tornontian Edge. Kai said they don’t care and Sky said she doesn’t like her and laughed. Bayley said Trish has been riding their coattails all weekend. Bianca Belair interrupted and came out to Trish’s side.

Belair vouched for Trish and said that Trish walked so they could run. Belair called Trish a trailblazer and Bayley is not in the same stratosphere. Belair also told Bayley to stop being disrespectful . Belair said she doesn’t even need to defend Trish because Trish can defend herself. Trish said she can go from “is retired” to “was retired” real quick as she removed her jacket. Bayley removed her jacket as well and called her stupid. Bayley said there’s three of them and two of them. Asuka and Bliss came out and stood beside Trish and Belair. Bayley said she will let them slide since they are in Trish’s hometown and said they’ll see them at Clash at the Castle. Trish said good luck because they will need it.

(1) IYO SKY & DAKOTA KAI vs. ASUKA & ALEXA BLISS – Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

Asuka and Sky squared off to begin, but Sky quickly tagged Kai in. Kai bailed to the ringside floor as Asuka taunted her with a chicken dance. Kai waited til the count of eight to jump onto the apron, but Asuka knocked her off with a hip attack. Sky tried to attack Asuka, but bailed as well. Bliss hit Sky with a baseball slide. Asuka and Bliss high-fived in the ring. [c]

Asuka and Sky briefly squared off, but Kai and Bliss mostly went at it. Bliss took out both Sky and Kai with a senton off the apron onto the ringside floor. Tamina and Dana Brooke were shown watching the match backstage. Kai hit Bliss with a boot to the head. [c]

Bliss made a tag to Asuka and began to dominate Sky and Kai. Asuka hit Sky with strikes and a Shining Wizard. Aliyah, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. were also shown watching the match backstage. After a distraction from Kai, Sky turned the tide and hit Asuka with a springboard dropkick. Kai tagged into the match and hit Asuka with a Scorpion Kick for a near fall. Bliss tagged in and attempted Twisted Bliss, but Kai got her knees up. Asuka got the Asuka Lock on Kai, who tapped, but Sky had made a tag. Asuka let go of the hold thinking she had the match won, but Sky surprised her with a roll up for the win.

WINNERS: Sky & Kai in 18:00.

(Doucette’s Analysis: This entire beginning was very good. The sudden start of the Riddle-Rollins brawl was a good change of pace. Trish gave a good promo and it looked great for Belair to come out and back her up. Bayley’s group continues to look good and have chemistry as well. It is the right call for them to advance in the tournament and they should be the clear winners when all is said and done.)

-The commentators noted that Sky and Kai are headed to the tournament finals. It was also noted that there will be a “second chance” fatal four way match on Smackdown for another spot in the tournament. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will face the winners of the four way and the winners of that match will face Sky and Kai in the final. Smith said there would be more information on that later.

-Backstage, Kevin Patrick interviewed Dolph Ziggler. Patrick asked about Ziggler’s loss in the match with Theory from last week’s Raw. Ziggler said Theory got the better of him and he just wanted to help Theory, who is too arrogant and has the world in his hands. However, Ziggler was then interrupted by Finn Balor flanked by Rhea Ripley. Balor said Ziggler was just like Edge and Rey Mysterio attaching himself to younger talent to keep themselves relevant. Balor mocked Ziggler saying they want to teach younger talent. Balor ended by saying, “You can’t teach me nothing kid” to which Ziggler said, “Aren’t we the same age?” Ziggler said he can teach him one thing and slapped Balor to the ground. Balor and Ripley looked enraged. Ziggler asked if Balor was going to sit on his ass like a little bitch or was he going to come out to the ring. Ziggler then made his entrance out to the ring. [c]

(Doucette’s Analysis: Wow. Dolph actually looked like a badass there. I can’t remember that ever happening.)

-A recap was shown of Roman Reigns and Drew McInytre’s confrontation from Smackdown. Balor then made his entrance down to the ring accompanied by Ripley.

(2) DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. FINN BALOR (w/Rhea Ripley)

Ziggler and Balor traded some offense to begin. Balor grabbed a headlock on Ziggler, but Ziggler got out and the two competitors traded punches. Balor reversed an Irish Whip from Ziggler and sent him hard into the top turnbuckle. [c]

Balor and Ziggler battled back and forth and traded near falls. Most notably, Balor got a two count on a sit out powerbomb and Ziggler got one from a jumping DDT. Ziggler got only two on a Famouser and on a Zig Zag after Balor missed a Coup de Gras. Ziggler head butted Balor, but Ripley punched Ziggler in the back of the head. The referee didn’t see it and Balor finished Ziggler with 1916 and a Coup de Gras for the win.

WINNER: Balor in 13:00.

(Doucette’s Analysis: I thought this was a good match. I don’t think Ziggler and Balor really got going like they are capable of, but the crowd was into it popping for the near falls. I can always appreciate something that entertains the live crowd.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Aliyah backstage. Schreiber asked Aliyah about advancing in the tag title tournament. Aliyah said she is a “bougie badass” and her partner Raquel Rodriguez is a beast. Bayley, Sky, and Kai interrupted her. Bayley asked Aliyah if she was a badass or just bad. Sky spoke in Japanese and Bayley translated that Sky said Aliyah must be really brave or really stupid to come to Raw alone without her partner. Trish appeared and said Aliyah’s not alone. Trish asked how Bayley’s knee is and when she would be returning to action. Aliyah challenged Bayley to a match which Bayley seemed to hesitantly accept. As Bayley, Kai, and Sky walked away, they crossed paths with Adam Pearce and some security who appeared to be discussing something.

(Doucette’s Analysis: That feels like something out of the original “WWF Smackdown!” game on Playstation. Sometimes there would be a random cutscene with two wrestlers secretly talking and it never had any consequences on the actual game. However, I’m a lot more confident this will be in relation to Dexter Lumis.)

-Chad Gable and Otis came to the ring to host an “Alpha Academy Open Challenge”. [c]

-Gable said Alpha Academy is accepting new students and they decided to look in Canada. Gable said all he found was washed-up ex-hockey players with no teeth who are addicted to Tim Horton’s. Gable ran down the Toronto Maple Leafs saying that they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gable said they don’t even have ice in Tampa Bay. Gable challenged anyone from Canada to come out and face him. Gable said he’s calling out any washed up ex-athlete or fighter to see if they measure up. After a few seconds, no one appeared, Gable wondered if anyone would answer the challenge. Kevin Owens’ music hit and he walked down to the ring looking focused. Owens was wearing his old black-and-white “K.O.” shirt and shorts which I believe he hasn’t worn in a few years.

(3) CHAD GABLE (w/Otis) vs. KEVIN OWENS

Owens attacked Gable to start, but Gable got in a little bit of offense as well. Owens attempted a powerbomb on the apron, but Gable back body dropped Owens out of it. Gable then hit Owens with a German suplex on the apron. [c]

Owens regained the advantage and hit a Frog Splash on Gable for a near fall. Owens tried a Pop-Up Powerbomb and a Stunner, but Gable reversed with a German Suplex for a two count. Gable landed a diving headbutt for another near fall. Gable tried to superplex Owens, but Owens hit a top rope Fisherman Buster for a near fall. Owens tried a Swanton Bomb, but Gable got his knees up. Gable tried to capitalize with a moonsault, but Owens moved and hit a superkick followed by a Pop-Up Powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Owens in 10:00.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Owens looked great here and the crowd was hot. This almost felt like a return for K.O. It’s great how well Owens has been rehabilitated in a short time. I am excited to see where it leads.)

-Post-match, Otis attacked Owens from behind. Otis charged Owens in the corner, but missed and hit the ring post. Owens tried to powerbomb Gable on the apron again, but Otis attacked Owens for the save. Owens hit Otis with a Stunner and powerbombed Gable on top of Otis. Owens posed for the fans as the fans cheered him on.

-Ripley, Balor, and Damian Priest were backstage. Ripley said the Judgment Day runs Monday Night Raw. Ripley said they will keep everyone up until they realize it. Balor said Ripley has been beating up Dominik Mysterio so much, Balor thinks Dominik is enjoying it. Balor said he has Rey in his pocket and he is “6-1-Mine”. Priest then addressed Edge. Priest said he knows the cheers will be loud because Edge, the hero, is returning. Priest said it will be the last one and he is sending Edge back into retirement. Priest said the cheers will turn to screams from his family and friends as Edge meets his judgment day. The three of them laughed.

(Doucette’s Analysis: The Judgment Day looked less spooky and more just like big-mouthed jerks who think they’re hilarious. Maybe that should be their new gimmick because they did it well. Balor’s insinuation that Dominik likes Ripley’s punishment could be a way of explaining how Dominik joins them. Not sure if that was just a throwaway line or if that was intentional.)

-Aliyah made her entrance to the ring as she was set to take on Bayley. [c]

-The commentators explained that there will be a second chance fatal four way tag team match on Smackdown between Tamina & Dana Brooke, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, Sonya Deville & Natalya, and Xia Li & Shotzi. The winners will face Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez in the tournament semi-finals.

-Bayley made her entrance to the ring, looking a bit concerned.

(4) ALIYAH vs. BAYLEY

Bayley dominated Aliyah for the majority of the match. Bayley continued to work on Aliyah and mocked Trish Stratus’ finger-pointing pose. Aliyah actually returned the favor by doing Stratus’ pose and hitting a bulldog on the ringside floor. Aliyah got Bayley in a single-leg crab, but Bayley escaped with a monkey flip. Bayley hit the Rose Plant on Aliyah for the win.

WINNER: Bayley in 5:00.

-Sky and Kai came to the stage to celebrate Bayley’s win as Aliyah looked dejected laying on the ringside floor.

-Bobby Lashley and A.J. Styles were shown walking through the backstage area. To their left, Pearce was shown with security investigating an object with a cloud of smoke emanating from it.

-Ciampa and The Miz made their entrance set to face Lashley and Styles. [c]

-Lashley, then Styles, made separate entrances to the ring.

(5) CIAMPA & THE MIZ vs. BOBBY LASHLEY & A.J. STYLES

Styles and Ciampa started things off as Styles hit Ciampa with a big dropkick. Lashley press slammed Ciampa from the ring to the outside onto Miz. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

Miz and Ciampa were dominant in the second half of the match. Miz and Ciampa worked on Styles until Lashley got the tag. At one point, Miz and Styles were at ringside and someone from the crowd grabbed Styles from behind until the individual was taken out by security, but it wasn’t Dexter Lumis. However, a figure in all black with a helmet then appeared behind Miz in the crowd. It was unmasked to be Lumis. Lumis grabbed Miz and dragged him through the crowd. The referee threw out the match.

WINNERS: No Contest in 12:00.

-Lashley and Ciampa continued to brawl, but then Styles hit Ciampa with a Phenomenal Forearm. Lashley then hit Ciampa with a Spear. Lashley and Styles posed in the ring.

-Graves decried the actions of Lumis against Miz as Smith introduced a video package showing the rivalry between Edge and Damian Priest. [c]

(Doucette’s Analysis: Miz and Graves are both heels, sure, but it is a bit concerning that only Graves seems to care that Miz was abducted by someone on live TV. I don’t think Miz is so unlikeable, like say an Attitude Era Mr. McMahon, where you want to see him get taken hostage by someone with presumably devious motives.)

-Johnny Gargano’s music hit and he walked out to a huge ovation. Gargano grabbed a microphone and said, “Well surprise everybody!” Gargano said that it’s been nine months since he’s been in a wrestling ring and he has to remember how to do this. Gargano listed his accomplishments including being the first NXT Triple Crown Champion. Gargano also said he won the tag team titles in this building. Gargano said there was speculation about where he would go and he questioned if he wanted to do this anymore. Gargano said he was playing with his six month old son, “Baby Wrestling”, and remembered he had dreams to be Intercontinental, United States, and WWE champion when he was younger. Gargano questioned what type of father he would be if he didn’t teach his son that even the most impossible dreams can come true. Gargano said you will never fail if you bet on yourself. Gargano said that is what he is doing right now. Gargano said Johnny Wrestling is back in WWE.

Theory’s music then interrupted Gargano. Theory came down to the ring looking bewildered. Gargano looked happy to see Theory and said “hey” as Theory entered the ring. Theory said a lot has happened in the last nine months. Gargano said it has and he has changed a lot of diapers and watched a lot of Bluey. Theory said he has won the U.S. title, wrestled at WrestleMania, and won Money in the Bank since Gargano has been gone. Theory said it’s like he has already done all the things Gargano dreamed of. Theory said he couldn’t have done any of this without Gargano taking him under his wing in NXT. Theory said that now it’s like he is the veteran and Gargano is the rookie. Theory offered Gargano to be his “caboose” and carry his bags. Theory said Gargano can hold his briefcase when he cashes in the briefcase. Theory said he can show Gargano “the way” and if not, he can just go away. Theory said no one wants to see that because they are untouchable as a duo. Theory asked Gargano if he wanted to do their handshake and Gargano looked excited. Theory told Gargano to hit him with it and stuck his hand out. Gargano then superkicked him, posed for the fans, and left the ring. Gargano said, “Maybe that’s not the way we do things”. [c]

(Doucette’s Analysis: This was a goosebump moment. That was quite a big surprise. Even the fans took a couple of seconds to realize what was happening. Gargano cut an awesome promo that was straight from the heart. He immediately looks like a big deal. Theory’s inclusion was smart as well because he got heat for being a punk and played off their history. I’m looking forward to this feud.)

-Damian Priest made his entrance to the ring. Edge then made his entrance to a great ovation from the fans.

(6) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. EDGE

Priest and Edge squared off to start as Beth Phoenix was shown watching in the crowd. The first half of the match was what the commentator’s described as a “cat-and-mouse game” as Priest and Edge traded momentum. Edge powerbombed Priest on the barricade as the program went to a split-screen commercial. [c]

Back from the commercial, Priest attempted a springboard flip off the top rope which completely missed. Edge leaped off the top rope onto Priest at ringside. Priest recovered and hit Edge with a Crucifix Powerbomb through the announcer’s table. [c]

Priest had Edge on the top rope, but Edge countered with a hurricanrana. Edge went for a spear, but Priest countered with an Unprettier for a near fall. Priest and Edge traded strikes, but Edge landed an Impaler for a near fall. Priest set up Edge for a Spear, but Edge countered with a chokeslam for a near fall. Edge went for a Sharpshooter, but Priest kicked Edge into the referee, knocking him out of the ring. Priest hit Edge with a chokeslam and went for the pin, but the referee was down. Priest grabbed a chair and tried a Conchairto on Edge, but Edge moved. Edge tripped Priest and Priest landed on the chair. Edge broke a metal bar from the chair and put Priest in a crossface with the bar in Priest’s mouth. Edge went for the Spear, but Priest hit him with the bar for a near fall. Priest tried another Crucifix Powerbomb, but Edge countered with a Canadian Destroyer and a Spear for the win.

WINNER: Edge in 20:00.

-Post-match Edge grabbed a chair to attack Priest, but Ripley came from under the ring and hit him with a low blow. Balor appeared and hit a Coup de Gras on Edge. Balor tried to attack Edge with the chair, but Phoenix came out of the crowd and grabbed the chair. Phoenix stood firm with the chair and Balor, Priest, and Ripley retreated as the show ended.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a great Raw. The crowd was hot for almost everything on the show. It had several star appearances in Trish, Gargano, and Edge and the three hours was a breeze. The main event was good and finally a hometown wrestler got a big win and the heels got heat without totally embarrassing the babyface. Nothing on the show was bad and the enthusiastic crowd made this a fun watch. Big thumbs up.

