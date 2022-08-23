FREE PODCAST 8/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Gargano surprise, but has Levesque booking already taken a step backward, live callers, emails (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from PWTorch with live calls and emails. They discuss the surprise addition of Johnny Gargano to the Raw roster, Dexter Lumis dragging Miz away, the Women’s Tag Tournament audibles, Bayley’s singles match against Aliyah, an overall evaluation of Paul Levesque’s booking approach including whether tonight was a backwards step in his early momentum as booker, plus more with live callers and emails contributing to the conversation.
