Kurt Angle announced for next week’s Monday Night Raw

Kurt Angle will appear on next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s episode of Raw, the company announced that Angle would be live on television next week on Raw from his hometown in Pittsburgh. WWE did not reveal what Angle would be doing on the show.

Kurt Angle had his last WWE match at WrestleMania 35, a losing effort against Baron Corbin. Angle has served as the WWE Raw General Manager and also was Ronda Rousey’s tag team partner during her first match at WrestleMania 34. Rousey & Angle took on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

