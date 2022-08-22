WWE Smackdown draws over two million viewers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown drew 2.08 million viewers on average and a 0.47 rating in the key adult 18-49 demographic. Both of those numbers are an increase over prior week. The male 18-49 and male 18-34 demo ratings also increased compared to prior week.

Smackdown on Friday was headlined by a face to face confrontation between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Drew McIntyre hit Reigns with the Claymore as the show went off the air. Both men will collide with Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Championship on the line at the Clash at the Castle PPV event in the UK.

Smackdown also featured the debut of Toxic Attraction. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville to advance in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. In addition, Liv Morgan defeated Shotzi in a singles match and Sheamus defeated Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin, Ricochet, and Sami Zayn to become the number one contender to the Intercontinental Championship. Sheamus will take on Gunther for the title at Clash at the Castle.

WWE Clash at the Castle airs live on Peacock on September 3. This is the first stadium event in the UK in over 30 years.

