FREE PODCAST 8/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Robert Vallejos breaks down UFC 278 and the changing of the guard in the welterweight division, plus latest in PFL and BKFC, Punk situation, more (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos goes at it solo to break down UFC 278 and the changing of the guard in the welterweight division. Robert takes a quick look at the latest in the PFL and BKFC. The show closes with Robert giving his brief thoughts on the CM Punk situation.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO