8/19 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns-McIntyre “face to face” segment, five-way to earn Intercontinental Title match, Liv vs. Shotzi

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

AUGUST 19, 2022

MONTREAL, QUEBEC AT BELLE CENTRE

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-After the ‘Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp, they opened with pyro blasting on the stage. The camera panned the crowd as Michael Cole introduced the show. He touted that this was episode #1,200 of Smackdown. He said the first episode aired on Apr. 29, 1999. Pat McAfee said he was 11 years old when Cole and Jim Cornette called that momentum show. He said it’s an honor of a lifetime to be sitting next to him for this. As he talked about how many shows don’t make it to #100, Ronda Rousey walked past the camera aimed at them and entered the ring. McAfee said she is suspended.

Rousey said, “Cut the music.” When the music stopped, there were more boos than cheers. She, of course, wouldn’t not seem affected. She said she paid her fined last week and now she’s not leaving until she is reinstated. McAfee asked if they can just cut her mic because she’s suspended. She looked toward the entry stage and asked for Adam Pearce to come out and end her suspension. Fans chanted something at her. She said she won’t leave and the show won’t start until she gets what she wants.

Pearce walked out and told Ronda to calm down for a second. Fans booed Pearce. He said the authority to lift her suspension is above her pay grade. He said she cannot hijack the show to get what she wants, so listen to him. More boos. He asked her to leave the ring peacefully. He said he was being respectful. Rousey said last week she chose to leave peacefully. “Tonight, Pearce, don’t make me choose violence,” she said, looking tightly wound and obstinate. Pearce sent two security guys to the ring. Fans cheered. Cole said they were going to try to escort Rousey out of the ring. McAfee said this is going to go terrible. She elbowed and punched and tossed the security guys aroundTwo more entered, but she kneed one and judo threw the other. She locked on an armbar. He begged her not to do it, but she dropped and hyper-extended his arm. Rousey then dropped to ringside to go after Pearce. Two “police officers” walked out and stood next to Pearce. Rousey submitted to being handcuffed.

As they walked Rousey to the back, she mouthed off to Pearce the whole way. She closed with, “Pearce, nice haircut.” They put her in the squad car. As the squad car drove out, it passed an SUV. Roman Reigns stepped out of it alone. Cole hyped his segment with Drew McIntyre later.

(Keller’s Analysis: Obviously some people get a kick out of Rousey in situations like this, but to me she comes across as such an immature brat when presented like this. Those police uniforms are so obviously brand new and have that fresh out of the plastic bag never-been-washed look, so they seem totally fake looking as a result. They should at least wash them a few times before these segments.) ) [c]

-Cole hyped a Fatal Five-Way laterto earn an Intercontinental Title match at Clash at the Castle featuring Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, and Sami Zayn.

(1) NATALYA & SONYA DEVILLE vs. TOXIC ATTRACTION (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) – Women’s Tag Team Tournament match

Cole mistakenly said Natalya is from the “Western part of the state” instead of “country.” Cole gave McAfee a hard time about Googling French terms on his phone during the break. McAfee stood and turned to discover Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky approaching the front row. They showed they had tickets for those seats. McAfee high-fived them. Cole said Shawn Michaels posted a message earlier that due to injury, Dolin & Jayne were replacing Zoey Stark & Nikki Lyons in the tournament. He threw to a video introduction for Toxic Attraction which aired on split screen during their entrance which included footage of them from NXT and some narration by them. Bayley yelled behind Cole and said “ding dong” a couple times.

Natalya rolled up Gigi after she showboated after an early offensive move. Sonya tagged in next. Cole noted that Mandy Rose leads Toxic Attraction. He said she’s closing in on 300 days as NXT Champion. McAfee said the Women’s Tag Team Titles are defended on every brand WWE has. Cole said Bayley claims Natalya is part of the problem of the Women’s Division and blamed Sonya for not advancing the division when she had power. Sonya tagged in. landed a nice shoulder block and a spear. Gigi tried to fire back with a head scissors, but didn’t seem to get high enough, so Sonya tried to turn it almost into a Styles Clash, but Gigi just slipped to the mat. Sonya just threw an elbow at her and went on offense. When Jayne avoided a Sonya charge, Sonya crashing to the floor. At 2:00, Dolin and Jayne threw Deville and Natalya around ringside and celebrated as they cut to an early break. [c]

Sonya and Jayne battled at ringside. When Jayne threw Sonya into the barricade near Bayley & Co., Bayley & Co. taunted her. Sonya eventually hot-tagged in Natalya who went to work on Jayne with a flurry of offense that the crowd was into. Jayne blocked a Sharpshooter attempt. Dolin distracted Natlaya, then tagged in and took control against Natalya. Sonya broke up her pin attempt. Natalya put the Sharpshooter on Dolin, but Dolin had tagged out to Jayne who snuck in the ring and rolled up Natalya by surprise for the win. Cole noted Dolin & Jayne will face Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah next week.

WINNERS: Dolin & Jayne in 9:00 to advance in the tournament.

-Cole again plugged the Reigns-McIntyre “face to face.”

-They showed Sami Zayn backstage. Cole said he’s “Montreal’s own.” A security guy told Sami that Roman Reigns wanted to see him. Fans began chanting “Sami! Sami!” Sami knocked and opened the door. Reigns was sitting on a couch as if he was expecting him. Reigns told him to have a seat. He asked Sami how things were going. Sami said he’s been repping The Bloodline, but he said he feels like Jey is on him. He said he even spit a little at him as he yelled him, but he didn’t say anything. Sami said he saved him from a Claymore kick last week and he took it for him. He said Jey didn’t text or call him to thank him. He called him ungrateful. Reigns thought about it, then said, “You’re right.” He said he’s been thinking the same thing. He said he loves him, but he’s so unappreciative. He said he’d go talk to him. Sami said he’d hang out right there. He was all smiles. Sami yelled that Roman’s phone was ringing and it was Jey. Reigns told him to answer it. Sami answered and said, “Roman Reigns’s phone.” He explained Reigns told him to answer his phone. He told Reigns he was screaming at him and he barely understood what he said. He said there was “trouble at the border” and he might not be there tonight. Sami said he’s there, though. Reigns smiled. Sami said he’s battling in the five-way later for an IC Title match. Reigns told him that IC Title would look good in the Bloodline. Sami said, “We should do this more. This is great.” Reigns asked Sami for one more thing. He asked if he’s still close with KO. Sami said yes. Reigns said, “I want him to know I don’t owe anybody anything ever.” Sami said he’s totally right and he’ll be sure he hears that. Reigns smiled. Sami got up and left. Reigns looked exhausted from dealing with him. [c]

-A Raw commercial hyped Edge vs. Damian Priest, Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky, and a special appearance by Trish Stratus.

-A highlight package aired on the successful IC Title defense by Gunther against Shinsuke Nakamura last week.

-Max and Maxxine Dupri stood mid-ring with Mace and Mansour. Hit Row interrupted Max within a few seconds. When they entered the ring, Dupri said this is time for the Maximum Male Models, not them. He said they’re not MMM material. Hit Row cleared the ring of Mace and Mansour. Then they told Montreal they had something special for them. They performed a song “We Back.” Maxine started dancing in the entrance area. Max pulled her away and looked unhappy she was into them. McAfee tried to get Cole to dance along with him in their chairs at ringside. Cole bobbed his head to the beat a little. [c]

-A commercial aired for Steve4 Austin interviewing Charlotte Flair on “The Broken Skull Sessions.”

-A video package aired on Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross said Drew is a Chosen One just like Reigns. He then said he failed and they chose Reigns instead. “He built the table you failed to set,” he said. “They chose you and they were wrong.” He went into a rage and yelled, “You’ve always know they were wrong!”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was well-produced and Kross and Scarlett were good in their roles there. The idea of Kross taunting McIntyre for being a chosen one and then being overtaken by Reigns is believable psychological warfare for a heel to take against him.)

(2) SHEAMUS vs. MADCAP MOSS vs. HAPPY CORBIN vs. RICOCHET & SAMI ZAYN – Winner earns Intercontinental Title match at Clash at the Castle

Each of their ring entrances aired in the order listed above. The bell rang 51 minutes into the hour. The “olé” chants started right away for Sami, who got a huge ovation. Corbin roleld to the floor. Moss clotheslined Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. That left Ricochet and Sami to battle one-on-one early. Corbin caught Ricochet running the ropes with a chokeslam and went for a cover. The other three broke up the cover. They cut to a break at 1:00. [c]

Everyone was brawling at ringside after the break. Cole said fans in Montreal, based on cheering for Sami, like “sniveling cowards.” As Corbin was taking it to Ricochet, fans chanted, “Let’s Go Sami!” They they switched to “olé” chants. Corhin knocked Sami off the ring apron. Cole said, “He made him look like El Generico there.” (That’s a comment I doubt Cole would’ve slipped in if Vince McMahon was on headset.) Ricochet made a comeback against Corbin and then knocked Sami off the ring apron as he tried once again to return to the ring.

Ricochet gave Corbin a tornado DDT and a running shooting star press for a near fall. Sheamus was sitting at ringside recovering with a bad abrasion on on his thigh from action at ringside. Sheamus beat up Moss in the ring, then gave Sami an Irish Curse. Sheamus battered Moss’s chest with forearms as he had him against the top rope.

[HOUR TWO]

Sheamus then yanked Corbin’s shirt above his head and bashed him with ten similar forearms. Ricochet went after Sheamus, but Sheamus gave him ten chops to the chest against the top rope. Actually, he kept going and gave him a total of 17 before shoving Ricochet to the floor. Sheamus looked around the arena and smiled before positioning Sami for the same. Sami dropped down and snapped Sheamus over the top rope. Corbin charged, but Sami ducked, so Corbin flew to the floor. Sami then landed a running flip dive onto both Sheamus and Corbin. They cut to a wide shot of the crowd that was chanting “Sami!” and still wildly into him.

Ricochet went after Sami in the ring. Fans booed. Sami caught Ricochet with a sudden Michinoku Driver for a near fall. They replayed Sami’s leap to the floor in slo-mo. Moss cut off Sami as he went for a Helluva Kick against Ricochet. He set up a slam, but Sami slipped free and landed his Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall that popped the crowd. Another “Sami!” chant broke out. Sami climbed to the top rope as Cole touted that #Smackdown was trending no. 1 in the United States. Sami fought off Ricochet, but Sheamus stepped in gave Sami a White Noise off the top rope. Sami rolled to the floor, clutching his ribs. Madcap rallied against both Ricochet and Sheamus. Sami was checked on by officials at ringside as he clutched his arm. He returned to the back, looking to be in pain. Meanwhile, all four others were down on their backs in the ring after a bunch of action. They cut to another break at 15:00. [c]

Moss gave Sheamus a fallaway slam off the middle rope. He crawled over and covered Sheamus for a two count. Ricochet immediately landed a springboard moonsault on Moss for a near fall. Corbin was wrestling without his shirt, which McAfee pointed out. They showed that during the break, Moss gave a powerbomb out of the corner to Corbin who was superplexing Ricochet. Ricochet gave Corbin a handspring back elbow. Corbin gave Ricochet a big boot as fans chanted, “We Want Sami!” Corbin lifted Ricochet onto his shoulders and delivered a neckbreaker for a two count.

Corbin and Sheamus stood and faced off. They exchanged punches mid-ring. Sheamus clotheslined Corbin over the top rope. Moss rolled up Sheamus for a two count. Sheamus came back with a knee to Moss’s face as he charged off the ropes, leading to a very near fall. All three were down and slow to get up. Sheamus stood first and let out a yell before going for a Brogue Kick. Madcap sidestepped him and slammed him. Ricochet caught Moss with a Recoil. Next he climbed to the top rope and landed a 450 splash. Corbin broke up the cover. “Shades of Kidman,” said Moss. Ricochet ducked a charging Corbin. The crowd exploded with cheers as Sami made his return. He limped out, still clutching his left arm. He rolled into the ring. Ricochet turned to him and charged. Sami gave him an Exploder Suplex into the corner. He followed with a Helluva Kick for a near fall, but Corbin yanked Sami off of Ricochet. Fans booed loudly. Corbin rammed Sami into the ringpost and then went after Ricochet in the ring. Fans chanted “Asshole!” at Corbin. Sheamus gave Corhin a Brogue Kick for the win. Cole said Sheamus will face Gunther, seeking his first-ever IC Championship.

WINNER: Sheamus in 23:00 to earn the IC Title match.

(Keller’s Analysis: Gunther vs. Sheamus is one of the top matches I’m eager to see in WWE. That’ll be the definition of a banger. The crowd enthusiasm for Sami was a blast to watch and he was tremendous. I assume he’s not really hurt and that was all done for the pop of him returning triumphantly like that. It’s a frequent spot that got the desired reaction. This match earned every minute of TV time it got. The pattern continues in the Levesque booking era of trying to feature at least one buzz-worthy match of significant length every show. It’s not a bad policy if that’s indeed the intent and not happenstance.)

-Cole again plugged the Reigns-McIntyre “face to face.”

-A commercial aired for WrestleMania tickets. [c]

-Cole threw to a vignette of The Viking Raiders. The scene was in a wooded area and they were surrounded by piles of chopped wood taking part in some sort of ceremony with torches. Another viking in headgear wiped black make-up on their foreheads. They said they were celebrating their battles and preparing what was yet to come. “You failed to heed our warnings,” Erik said. Ivar said, “So now havoc awaits.” They said a great battle awaits and the sun will soon set on the New Day “and it’ll be the dawn of a new Viking day.” They lit a bonfire that included a box of Bootie O’s and New Day t-shirts.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a lot of effort and I think it paid off. It was pretty cool and sinister.)

-Cole and McAfee talked about the Rousey situation. Cole talked about how Rousey paid her fine by dumping cash in the ring and then he threw to a video package on last week’s contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler.

-They showed Liv warming up backstage. Kayla Braxton approached her and asked her if wrestling Shotzi could jeopardize her chances of defending her title against Baszler at the Clash. Liv said if she played it safe, she’d never have won the title in the first place. She said she needs to get in the ring. She said her taped arm is a target for her opponents. She said her opponents will do anything to take her title, but she’ll do anything to keep it. [c]

-Cole hyped Reigns and McIntyre again.

(3) LIV MORGAN vs. SHOTZI

After Liv’s ring entrance, they cut to Braxton interviewing Shotzi backstage. Shotzi said Liv is overly emotional and thinks with her “big dumb heart.” She said that’s why she’s trying to prove herself why she’s injured. She said agreeing to this match was a bad decision which she’ll make her pay for dearly. She turned and headed to the ring. Cole talked about how those two were going at on social media all week. At 2:00, Shotzi yanked Morgan through the ropes head-first onto the ring apron. She celebrated at ringside as they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Liv fought back and scored a near fall with a crucifix. Shotzi fired back with a suplex into a bridge for a two count. Cole said Liv is wrestling injured and is vulnerable. Cole said Shayna Baszler is one of the most dangerous women in WWE history. Liv fought back and landed a sudden Oblivion for the win.

WINNER: Morgan in 7:00.

-As Liv celebrated, Baszler attacked her. She stood on her head and torqued her wrist and twisted her arm. She then leaned down and said she’s going to break her arm in Cardiff, and that’s the only reason she’s not doing it tonight. She set up a stomp on her arm, but then paused. She kicked Liv in the head instead, then smiled.

(Keller’s Analysis: Baszler was badass there. The list of wrestlers who are so much better off now than three or four weeks ago is kind of crazy. Levesque is really doing a better job with everybody right now. In some cases, it was low-hanging fruit to find fixes or correct course, but still it’s pretty much across the board. The match itself was fine. Liv is still nowhere near great on the mic, but her shortcomings sort of match her character of being a scrappy underdog trying to prove she really belongs with the top women in the division. Shotzi was also reigned in on her promo and it was more effective.)

-They showed Reigns and McIntyre each getting ready. McIntyre lifted his jacket and behidn it was an hour glass. Cole said that is Kross’s calling card. [c]

-Cole hyped next week’s Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament semi-final match and Ricochet vs. Corbin.

-Reigns made his ring entrance. He came out alone, which is rare. Cole noted neither his cousins the Usos nor Paul Heyman were with him. Cole hyped Clash at the Castle in two weeks. Cole said Heyman wasn’t there because of what Brock Lesnar did to him at Summerslam. They showed a clip of Lesnar giving Heyman an F5 onto the announce table. McAfee said iconic blood is running through his body. A worker handed him a mic. Cole said usually that’d be Paul Heyman’s duty. Reigns stood silently, took a deep cleansing breath, and then said, “Montreal, acknowledge me!” Fans popped and cheered, with a mix of boos too. A “Roman” chant started with some fans.

Reigns said: “Here’s the deal, I’m not here every week anymore, so every once in a while, people are going to come out here and say some stupid stuff. So I just want to set the record straight. If anyone ever comes out here and says they’re the face of the company isn’t me, they’re lying.” He said the same thing about main eventing or carrying the company on their back. He called out McIntyre by name. He said there’s only one man who can say they’re the Face of the Company, Thee Main Event, and who carries WWE on their backs. He said that’s the Tribal Chief. He said what he says has substance. He said he doesn’t have to say anything face-to-face with Drew because he’s beneath him. Drew walked out, again without the swoard, and marched to the ring wearing a “Smackdown 1200 Montreal” t-shirt.

Cole said Drew’s journey has been emotional and passionate. McIntyre said he’d love to say the things he’s said recently, but he hasn’t been around much. He said doesn’t deserve to be champion because he’s not representing the titles the way they deserve to be. Reigns sternly said, “I don’t deserve it? I don’t deserve to be champion after everything I just said? Do you not understand.” McIntyre said he had the Wiseman working for him politically and the Usos working for him physically, taking bullets for him. “Sure, when you guys are all together, you’re the Bloodline. Who can take down the Bloodline? Probably nobody. But you’re just a man.” He said when Reigns is alone, he sees something different in his eyes. He said he sees fear and concern. He said he should be scared. He said there’s not a man alive he can’t tear apart with his bare hands. He said they’re alone tonight, so he feels like a little fight in Montreal. He yanked off his shirt. Reigns punched him a few times. Drew punched back and sent Reigns into the corner. Drew overhead tossed Reigns. Reigns took off his belt. Drew then set up a Claymore. Sami entered and took the kick instead. Reigns then hit McIntyre with a Superman Punch. Reigns looked down at Sami, then set up a spear. McIntyre, though, stood and countered Reigns with a Claymore.

They replayed the Claymores from better angles. McIntyre then celebrated as Cole asked if this would be the scene in Cardiff.

(Keller’s Analysis: The camerawork was too tight, trying to be too cute about hiding impacts until wrestlers entered the view. It took away from both Sami getting the Claymore and Reigns getting the Claymore. With that out of the way, Reigns and McIntyre were so good here. Reigns, when he’s alone, does seem a little different. It’s interesting seeing him when he’s not playing off of the Usos and Heyman with his facial expressions and just holding court. He was excellent here. This was as good as Drew has been in a long time, too. For Drew to gain from working this program with Reigns, he had to seem every bit the alpha that Reigns is and assert himself in a believable fashion as being as big of a star. I think he made quite the case for that here. Reigns twitched and showed just enough weakness, like he was trying hard but not succeeding entirely at acting unshaken and supremely confident, to put over Drew as being a threat to him. Reigns is such a great character, showing any weakness in the presence of someone else is powerful. McIntyre was grounded and believable as a top level star who felt authentic, not playing a sports entertainment character. Sami continues to take bullets to earn his keep with Reigns, and I remain invested in his story with the Bloodline and curious where it goes from here.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A strong episode of Smackdown. A showcase five-way match that exceeded expectations and is worth watching if you didn’t see it yet. I get what they’re doing with Rousey, and it’s probably the best way to portray her – by placing her into situations where she can just be in her natural state of being insolent and entitled and prickly and thin-skinned. The women’s tag and women’s singles match were fine for what they were. Reigns, McIntyre, and Sami were the MVPs of the show on the mic, and the five wrestlers in the IC Title contendership match were the MVPs of in-ring action.