FREE PODCAST 8/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Lindberg: Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre face off, fatal five-way IC title contender match, Morgan vs. Shotzi, more (130 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Nate Lindberg from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown with callers and emailers. Discussion points include the success level of the Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre face-off, whether or not Drew is telling the right story opposite Reigns, Sami Zayn’s current body of work, grading Toxic Attraction Smackdown debut, Ronda Rousey on the microphone, and more. Enjoy!

