VIP AUDIO 8/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotline with inside story on Orton’s sudden WWE Title win over Lesnar with details on why decision was made, why Edge and Benoit bypassed, Cena-Marine movie, dress code, more (23 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 19, 2004 podcast by PWTorch editor Wade Keller featuring the insider story with analysis of Orton’s sudden WWE Title win over Brock Lesnar with backstage details on why decision was made, why Edge and Benoit bypassed, where Triple H fits in, John Cena going away to film “The Marine,” why an Undertaker vs. JBL rematch was booked after bad crowd reaction at Summerslam, the latest on the dress code, how to fix Rob Van Dam’s stagnant position, Smackdown roster thoughts, plus latest on TNA’s move to Sunday PPVs.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

