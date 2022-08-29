8/29 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Kurt Angle’s return, Seth-Riddle face-to-face, Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Kai & Sky in Women’s Tag Title Tournament Final, Usos & Sami visit

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER'S WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 29, 2022

PITTSBURGH, PA. AT PPG PAINTS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

(NOTE: I'm getting a late start covering Raw tonight, so check out Danny Doucette's report on the main listing for his up-to-date report. Check back later for mine!)

-The “Then, Now, Together, Forever” brand stamp aired. Then the Raw opening still featuring Brock Lesnar but not the current champion Roman Reigns.

-Jimmy Smith introduced the show as the camera panned the audience. He hyped the Women’s Tag Team Title final.

(1) DOLPH ZIGGLER & A.J. STYLES vs. DAMIAN PRIEST & FINN BALOR (w/Rhea Ripley)

As A.J. Styles made his ring entrance, Smith hyped Kurt Angle’s appearance later. Corey Graves hyped Sami Zayn and the Usos would appear. Byron Saxton plugged the Women’s Tag Title final. Dolph Ziggler’s entrance then took place. A video package aired on Edge vs. Damian Priest last week. The Judgment Day then made their entrance. The bell rang to start the match nearly eight minutes into the show. Priest stomped away Styles in the corner early. Styles fought back and landed a dropkick and a slingshot forearm to Priest at ringside. They cut to a break at 1:00. [c]

Balor had Ziggler down on the mat after the break. Styles hot-tagged in and went after Priest. Styles countered a Priest attempt at South of Heaven into a roll-up for a two count. Styles applied a Calf Crusher a minute later. Balor pushed the bottom rope toward Priest so he could reach to force a break. Ziggler went after Balor at ringside. Graves said Ziggler is fighting fire with fire. Styles ducked a spin wheel kick and landed an enzuigiri. There was some awkwardness in this sequence by Priest. Ziggler tagged in and rolled up Priest, but then had to fend off Ziggler. Priest then gave Ziggler his South of Heaven for the win. Graves acknowledged “it wasn’t pretty.”

WINNERS: Priest & Balor in 8:00.

-They cut to the parking lot where Edge stepped out of an SUV. Judgment Day decided to get back in the ring and wait for Edge as they cut to a break. [c]

-Ripley called for Edge to come to the ring so she can slap what’s left of his manhood. Balor complained about Edge and Rey Mysterio getting documentaries about them. He said he wants an A&E special. Priest told Balor to take it easy, then took the mic and said Balor told no lies. Priest said Beth is the only one who wears pants in the family, but she’s not there. He said they’re not in Toronto and he doesn’t have his friends, so let him finish him now and give him his judgement day. Edge’s music started and he came out and played to the crowd. An “Edge!” chant broke out. He told them they made some valid points, but also some ridiculous points. Edge said he didn’t come back to steal their glory because he already had it. He said their ego was too big and got in the way of seeing things clearly. He said he’s not in his hometown, and he doesn’t have Beth Phoenix with him. He told Priest that he and his wife Beth wear pants because it’s 2022 and not caveman times. He said Priest will be single the rest of his life.

Edge took digs at their style choices and mocked Priest’s voice. He said he didn’t come there alone. He stood on the ring apron. Dominik and Rey Mysterio then entered the other side of the ring and smashed The Judgment Day with kendo stick shots. Edge joined in. He brawled with Priest at ringside. Dominik and Ripley were left standing. Dominik was wearing a new “Mysterios” t-shirt, indicating a break-up isn’t likely imminent. Ripley taunt3ed Dominik and dared him to take a swing. Dominik held his ground as Ripley talked to him and eventually got him to let go of the stick. Edge and ey then re-entered the ring as Ripley wound up with the stick in hand. Priest and Balor pulled her out of the ring like Sheamus and Ridge Holland might do to Butch. Priest yelled, “We ain’t done yet.” Edge’s music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: Some good in this segment, but it fell apart at the end. They seemed to be going for the idea that Ripley has some sort of spell or influence over Dominik. It all slowed to a crawl, though.)

-They aired clips of Dexter Lumis dragging The Miz out of the arena last week.

-Kevin Patrick approached Miz and Ciampa “earlier today.” Ciampa said Miz isn’t in the mood to talk. Patrick persisted and said everybody is surprised to see him after what happened last week. Miz said he wouldn’t talk about Dexter Lumis and what happened to him. He said Lumis isn’t even a WWE Superstar. Patrick mentioned Dexter was arrested on NXT. Miz tensed up more and said he didn’t want to talk about it.

-They showed Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss backstage. [c]

-A brief promo aired with Raquel Rodrigeuz and Aliyah predicting victory later.

(2) ALEXA BLISS & BIANCA BELAIR & ASUKA vs. DANI MO & KAYLA SPARKS & KATIE HART

The stars dominated the “local wrestlers” (jobbers) with Asuka eventually getting a tapout with the Asuka Lock.

WINNERS: Asuka & Bliss & Belair in 3:00.

-Belair, Bliss, and Asuka did a post-match promo about taking control at Clash at the Castle. They each talked briefly.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like the idea of the squash followed by an in-ring promo when the adrenaline is still flowing.)

-Backstage Adam Pearce approached Ciampa and Miz backstage. Ciampa said Miz would like some time alone. Pearce said they were offering Miz any resources or counseling he needs. Miz said he didn’t want to talk about it and wanted to focus on his match. Pearce said without Miz’s cooperation, they couldn’t press any charges and hold him. Pearce said Miz not talking is making it easier for him to get away with it. Pearce said he was just trying to help. Miz asked how it’s helping him to book him against Lashley later after all he’s been through. Pearce asked what he’s been through. Ciampa told him to just go.

-Mike Rome introduced Kurt Angle. Angle came out to nice cheers and then said it was great to be back in Pittsburgh. He was interrupted by Chad Gable and Otis. They cut to a break. [c]

-Gable and Otis were in the ring after the break. Gable said Angle was a personal hero of his. He said Alpha Academy are looking for a new member. He said unfortunately there’s candidates among “the moronic mouth-breathers” in Pittsburgh. When fans booed, Gable asked fans to show respect because “there’s an Olympic hero in the ring, and also Kurt Angle.” Gable offered Angle membership. Angle turned them down. Gable “shooshed” him. Angle asked if he just “shooshed” him. Gable said, “Shoosh, please.” Angle “shooshed” Gable. Gable said he can’t do that to him. They went back and forth yelling “shoosh” ten times. Gable told Otis to show what happens when you disrespect the Alpha Academy. The Street Profits then ran to the ring in black and gold, the colors of the local NFL team, the Steelers.

The Profits said they’re looking for a fight. Gable told the crowd to “shoosh the hell up.” He said they have conditions before they accept. Gable said after they beat them, Angle has to join The Academy and does whatever he orders him to do as he “coaches him to the next level, baby.” Montez Ford asked if it’s true. Angle said, “Oh it’s true, it’s damn true.”

(Keller’s Analysis: They sure didn’t give Angle much to say, but there probably wasn’t much for him to say. Gable was a blast here. Angle 20 years ago would have been an absolute blast to watch interact with Gable. Even if he’s lost a step, it was fun seeing him interact with Gable like that.) [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-They went to the announcers at ringside who announced Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. Priest & Balor at Clash at the Castle.

(3) THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins w/Kurt Angle) vs. CHAD GABLE & OTIS

A few minutes in, Dawkins landed a flying flip dive at ringside. He scored a two count on Gable back in the ring. Gable took over and leg whipped Dawkins. Otis tagged in and took over. Ford tagged in and went on a flurry against Gable. Otis yanked on his leg as he climbed the top rope. Gable then got up and tossed Ford hard to the mat with an overhead suplex. They cut to break with both down and slow to get up. [c]

Dawkins rallied against Gable after the break and scored a near fall. Ford leaped off the top rope onto Gable with a crossbody, but Gable rolled through for a near fall. Gable eventually locked on an Anklelock in front of Angle. Smith said it was a sign of disrespect to do it in front of Angle like that. Ford stood and flipped out of it. Ford then applied an anklelock and Gable yelled in pain. Otis ran in and splashed Ford to break the hold. Otis yelled at Angle and told him to join the Academy. Dawkins charged at Otis and knocked him over the announce table. Ford surprised Gable with a small package. Gable suplexed Ford, who landed on his feet. Dawkins tagged in and set up Gable, then tagged in Ford who landed a top rope splash for the win. Angle stood and smiled. Smith exclaimed, “Angle is safe!”

WINNERS: Street Profits in 16:00.

-The Profits gave Angle a red Solo cup and Angle took a swig, but then spit it out. Grave said, “I thought Angle gave that stff up.” Angle then pulled out three bottles of milk and they drank together. Fans cheered. As Angle left with his chest covered in milk, they went to the announcers at ringside. Otis stood and stumbled away.